 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Hagen Brody, Wengay Newton and Michelle Grimsley

Collard greens festival gets greener every year

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Hagen Brody, Wengay Newton and Michelle Grimsley

Buy this Photo
Alex Jordan and Paul Murphy

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Alex Jordan and Paul Murphy

Buy this Photo
Tiffany and Mary Mack

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Tiffany and Mary Mack

Buy this Photo
Dianne Earley, Shirley Bennett and Dr. Lisa Merritt

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Dianne Earley, Shirley Bennett and Dr. Lisa Merritt

Buy this Photo
Attendees sample various collard green dishes.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Attendees sample various collard green dishes.

Buy this Photo
James and Dschulia Williams with Jerry and Ellier Billops

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

James and Dschulia Williams with Jerry and Ellier Billops

Buy this Photo
Dr. Lisa Merritt and Wengay Newton

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Dr. Lisa Merritt and Wengay Newton

Buy this Photo
Bryan Ellis, Ryan Francis, Lola Whitworth and Jimi Depriest

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Bryan Ellis, Ryan Francis, Lola Whitworth and Jimi Depriest

Buy this Photo
Share
The Third Annual Big Mama's Collard Greens Festival offers a culinary and cultural adventure.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Hundreds of attendees celebrated all things collard greens Oct. 20 at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex for the third annual Big Mama's Collard Greens Festival. Competing cooks served up their best collard green dishes — from spicy collard eggrolls to more traditional collard green recipes from Cajun, Creole or Caribbean cuisine.

Paul Murphy offered an Ethiopian-inspired dish that he made with "awaze," a spicy simmering sauce.

"I've been taking Ethiopian cooking classes but I was too impatient for the next class, so I came up with this dish on my own," said Murphy. 

Dorothy David, Henery Davis and LaToya Wilson took home the top prizes for their collard green recipes. 

Organized by the Newtown Farmer's Market and Transition Sarasota, the festival has been getting bigger and greener every year. The event has doubled in size since it began three years ago. 

"The festival is about bringing different people together through tasting dishes from different cultures," said event organizer Mary Mack. 

 


 

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement