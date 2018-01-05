Cold doesn't freeze out fun in Lakewood Ranch

Tara Preserve’s Lynda Moran may have bundled up for the 45-degree weather Jan. 5, as she attended the monthly Music on Main concert at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, but her heart was warm.

As she danced in front of the main stage, she held the hand of her friend, Michelle O’Brien, seated in a wheelchair, who was visiting from Ireland, as was her cousin Nicky O’Toole. Lynda Moran and her husband, David Moran, attend every chance they get.

The chilly weather wouldn’t stop them.

“We always try to come,” Lynda Moran said, adding the couple likes dancing.

Turnout for Music on Main was sparse compared to normal, with just a few hundred attendees compared to thousands. But those who came said they didn’t mind the cold — and even made purchases of ice cream and frozen ice, among other offerings by vendors.

Guests listened to the sounds of Robin and the Retros float through the air as they visited vendor booths, drank beer and wine and mingled with friends.

Proceeds from the evening benefited the Cardinal Mooney High School lacrosse team.