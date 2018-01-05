 Skip to main content
Heather Chase O'Neill, Phyllis Morales and Julie Katchen come to support the Cardinal Mooney lacrosse team, the night's benefiting charity.

Cold doesn't freeze out fun in Lakewood Ranch

Cindy Cavallaro, of Sarasota, and Meg McDonnell, of Lakewood Ranch, pour beer and wine to guests.

Sarasota's Valerie Glessing helps her 5-year-old son, Blake Swann, make sand art.

Donovan, Palmer and Molly Agelvis say the cold weather didn't bother them. "We're from New York," Molly Agelvis says.

Brandon, Sydney and Jennifer Cross, of Lakewood Ranch, say it's cold, but not enough to keep them from attending.

Chloe Talbott, pictured with her parents Jeanne and John Talbott, got her panda hat-glove combination while on a vacation in California.

Part-time Sarasota residents Peirre Morier and Rod Carruthers get a front row seat for the concert. "Yesterday, I was in minus 30 degrees, so it's all relative," Morier says of the cold.

Robin and the Retros perform for event-goers.

Tara Preserve's Lynda Moran dances alongside her friend Michelle O'Brien, who is visiting from Ireland.

Neighbors Julia Whitlock, Walter Kochman, Doreen Dooney, Jeff Booney and Donna Kochman, of Sarasota, come together.

Clockwise from front left: Michelle O'Brien and Nicky O'Toole, of Ireland, visit Tara Preserve's Lynda and David Moran.

Ruskin's Lena Rodriguez, 6, tries her aim at a game of corn hole.

This month's Music on Main benefits Cardinal Mooney High's lacrosse team.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Tara Preserve’s Lynda Moran may have bundled up for the 45-degree weather Jan. 5, as she attended the monthly Music on Main concert at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, but her heart was warm.

As she danced in front of the main stage, she held the hand of her friend, Michelle O’Brien, seated in a wheelchair, who was visiting from Ireland, as was her cousin Nicky O’Toole. Lynda Moran and her husband, David Moran, attend every chance they get.

The chilly weather wouldn’t stop them.

“We always try to come,” Lynda Moran said, adding the couple likes dancing.

Turnout for Music on Main was sparse compared to normal, with just a few hundred attendees compared to thousands. But those who came said they didn’t mind the cold — and even made purchases of ice cream and frozen ice, among other offerings by vendors.

Guests listened to the sounds of Robin and the Retros float through the air as they visited vendor booths, drank beer and wine and mingled with friends.

Proceeds from the evening benefited the Cardinal Mooney High School lacrosse team.

