Holidays on the Green at the Mall at UTC to end Monday

Millions of lights are put on a giant tree as a centerpiece at the Mall at University Town Center's Holidays on the Green.

Closed ice rink didn't stop the fun at Holidays on the Green

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 |

Ella MacIntyre, of Venice, sits in Santa's sleigh.

People enjoy viewing the light displays around the lake during Holidays on the Green.

Lakewood Ranch's Nicole Stepaeak rides on the carousel with her daughter, Stella.

Sarasota's Maria Lopez and Santiago and Mateo Godoy dance to the music being played during the light show. The Godoys enjoyed sledding, especially after missing an opportunity to sled in New York during Thanksgiving.

Koy Jacobsen, 14, says sledding is fun, entertaining and exhilarating because it's an activity people don't normally get to do in Florida.

Sarasota's Isabella, 5, and Kelli Castro attend Holidays on the Green before it ends Jan. 6. Isabella was looking forward to ice skating, but the rink was closed due to weather.

Mrinalini Rajeev, of Sarasota, Julia Kourelakos, of Palma Ranch, and Allyson Weissert, of North Port, take a photo in front of a buffalo decorated with lights. Rajeev said the lights around the lake were cool.

Lakewood Ranch's Kenzie Johnson and Kathryn Campbell play piano between activities. Johnson said she likes ice skating and riding bikes every year, and Campbell enjoys the horse carriages because "the horses are beautiful."

Monica Mancuso and her 5-year-old daughter Marlin visit Sarasota's Marielle Lallo, 8, and her mother, Stephanie. The mothers and daughters were disappointed in the closure of the ice rink but looked forward to riding the tram.

A light-up sea serpent blows fire into the lake. The serpent is one of dozens of light displays, which also included rowers, gifts and ice skaters.

Horse-drawn carriages are just one way for people to view the light displays around the lake during Holidays on the Green. People can also walk, ride bikes or take the tram.

Sarasota's Jabari Olave Jr., 5, climbs on top of a buffalo painted white with colorful holiday lights. His mother, Latoya, said they wanted to go to Holidays on the Green one more time before it closes Jan. 6.

Holidays on the Green at the Mall at UTC to end Monday
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Attendees of Holidays on the Green at the Mall at University Town Center were disappointed to see the ice rink was closed as a result of the warm temperatures Jan. 3. 

The closure of the ice rink, a staple of the annual Holidays on the Green, didn't stop people from enjoying one of the last days of the event, which ends Jan. 6. 

Although ice skating is one of Lakewood Ranch's Kenzie Johnson's favorite activities, she also enjoyed the four-person bike ride around the lake to see the millions of lights on display. 

Besides bike rides, people also viewed the lights from horse-drawn carriages and trams. 

Attendees also relished being able to sled on real snow and going around on the carousel. 

Lakewood Ranch's Nicole Stepaeak rode along on the carousel with her 18-month-old daughter, Stella, who smiled the entire time she was on her horse.

