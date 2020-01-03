Holidays on the Green at the Mall at UTC to end Monday

Attendees of Holidays on the Green at the Mall at University Town Center were disappointed to see the ice rink was closed as a result of the warm temperatures Jan. 3.

The closure of the ice rink, a staple of the annual Holidays on the Green, didn't stop people from enjoying one of the last days of the event, which ends Jan. 6.

Although ice skating is one of Lakewood Ranch's Kenzie Johnson's favorite activities, she also enjoyed the four-person bike ride around the lake to see the millions of lights on display.

Besides bike rides, people also viewed the lights from horse-drawn carriages and trams.

Attendees also relished being able to sled on real snow and going around on the carousel.

Lakewood Ranch's Nicole Stepaeak rode along on the carousel with her 18-month-old daughter, Stella, who smiled the entire time she was on her horse.