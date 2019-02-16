City Island a little cleaner after Mote volunteer sweep

About 150 pounds of trash -- including tennis rackets, a barbecue grill and a toothbrush -- won't end up in Sarasota's coastal waters, thanks largely to a group of high school students who got up early on their day off from school.

Interns and their friends, about 40 of them, from Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium got together to pick up trash around the organization's City Island campus. During their time working with Mote, the interns leaned that a lot of trash left on the ground in coastal areas ends up in the Gulf of Mexico sooner or later, putting marine life in peril.

To learn more about Mote's programs for high school volunteers or interns, visit: mote.org/education/kids-families/high-school-programs