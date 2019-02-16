 Skip to main content
Hannah Mauer picks up some litter.

City Island a little cleaner after Mote volunteer sweep

The groups had to record the pieces of trash they picked up.

Andrea Soto handed Mairead Studdiford some litter she picked up.

Christina Degirolamo said she picked up a bunch of trash near Ken Thompson Parkway.

Natalie Huertas learned that a majority of costal trash ends up in marine life.

Kaitlyn Liebel, Hannah Yates, Madeline Smith, Lindsay Carrillo and Natalie Huertas

Gabriel Correa volunteered to come out early Saturday morning to pick up trash.

Joshua Moore found mostly plastic and bottles.

Gabriel Correa and Joshua Moore teamed up to pick up the trash more efficiently.

The group collected 150 pounds of trash.

Interns and their friends organize an event after learning of the effect of trash on coastal waters.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

About 150 pounds of trash -- including tennis rackets, a barbecue grill and a toothbrush -- won't end up in Sarasota's coastal waters, thanks largely to a group of high school students who got up early on their day off from school.

Interns and their friends, about 40 of them, from Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium got together to pick up trash around the organization's City Island campus. During their time working with Mote, the interns leaned that a lot of trash left on the ground in coastal areas ends up in the Gulf of Mexico sooner or later, putting marine life in peril.

 

To learn more about Mote's programs for high school volunteers or interns, visit: mote.org/education/kids-families/high-school-programs

 

 

