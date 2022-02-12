Circus Sarasota returns to Nathan Benderson Park

East County's David and Colleen Anderson had attended Circus Sarasota once before.

They enjoyed it so much that they were in the crowd Feb. 12 as Circus Sarasota begins another run at at Nathan Benderson Park. This time, they brought their grandsons, 4-year-old Logan and 2-year-old Luke.

"They're loving it," Colleen Anderson said.

Circus Sarasota includes locally and internationally known circus acts performing juggling, daredevil, hand-balancing and trapeze acts.

The Andersons' favorite act was the Alexis Brothers, who stunned the crowd with their hand-balancing act.

"The things they're doing are impossible to do with muscles you usually use," David Anderson said.

Venice's Malcolm Heslop and Magdalena Dooley said they loved seeing Sarasota's Bello Nock perform daredevil stunts with a comedic twist.

When Heslop first saw Nock perform at Circus Sarasota four years ago, he thought Nock was just a clown until he realized Nock also was the man performing on the Wheel of Destiny. The Wheel of Destiny is an apparatus with hooped tracks at both ends where performers can walk either inside or on top of the wheel as it rotates.