International circus star Bello Nock performs a daredevil stunt in the Wheel of Destiny.

Circus Sarasota returns to Nathan Benderson Park

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Elayne Kramer pops a balloon using a bow and arrow with her feet.

Elayne Kramer shows how she can contort her body.

Bello Nock gives a high five to an audience member.

Maria Chimeno flies through the air during her trapeze act.

Jorge Pompeyo holds a dog while it balances its front paws on his hand.

A dog in the Pompeyo Family Dog Show jumps through a hulahoop being held by Katerina Pompeyo.

Katerina Pompeyo guides a dog as it rolls the barrel across the ring.

Pompeyo Family Dogs move across the ring in a conga line.

East County's Colleen and David Anderson attend Circus Sarasota with their grandchildren.

Bello Nock takes a selfie with the Alexis Brothers after showing off his "muscles."

The Alexis Brothers show off their strength with their hand balancing act.

The Alexis Brothers use their strength to hold one brother in the air in a hand stand.

Bello Nock provides some comedy to the show by trying to move his suitcase that won't budge.

Nilson Escobar balances a pin on his forehead while juggling.

Nilson Escobar impresses the crowd with how fast he juggles.

Annaliese Nock hangs from the top of a sway pole dozens of feet in the air.

Annaliese Nock waves to the crowd on top of a sway pole dozens of feet above ground.

Caleb Carinci jumps through a hoop of fire before safely landing back on his horse.

Caleb Carinci strikes a pose while riding a horse.

Ringmaster Joseph Bauer Jr. introduces the first act.

Sarasota's Bello Nock welcomes the audience and introduces the circus' ringmaster Joseph Bauer Jr.

Rick and Sue Bonnar, who are from Massachusetts, visit Fort Myers' Pauline and Arthur Borges and attend Circus Sarasota together.

Parrish's Poppy McGrath, who is 7 years old, and 4-year-old Beatrix McGrath look forward to seeing Caleb Carinci perform with his horses.

Naples' Sara Beechy, who is 8, attends Circus Sarasota with her grandmother Ester Beechy, who is visiting from Ohio, and her 11-year-old brother Bennett Beechy.

People pack the big top to watch Circus Sarasota at Nathan Benderson Park.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

East County's David and Colleen Anderson had attended Circus Sarasota once before. 

They enjoyed it so much that they were in the crowd Feb. 12 as Circus Sarasota begins another run at at Nathan Benderson Park. This time, they brought their grandsons, 4-year-old Logan and 2-year-old Luke.

"They're loving it," Colleen Anderson said. 

Circus Sarasota includes locally and internationally known circus acts performing juggling, daredevil, hand-balancing and trapeze acts.

The Andersons' favorite act was the Alexis Brothers, who stunned the crowd with their hand-balancing act.

"The things they're doing are impossible to do with muscles you usually use," David Anderson said. 

Venice's Malcolm Heslop and Magdalena Dooley said they loved seeing Sarasota's Bello Nock perform daredevil stunts with a comedic twist. 

When Heslop first saw Nock perform at Circus Sarasota four years ago, he thought Nock was just a clown until he realized Nock also was the man performing on the Wheel of Destiny. The Wheel of Destiny is an apparatus with hooped tracks at both ends where performers can walk either inside or on top of the wheel as it rotates. 

 

