Circus Arts Conservatory transforms the big top to a winter wonderland

Under blue lights, 400 attendees dressed in white celebrated the circus at the Circus Arts Gala on Jan. 27.

The circus big top was filled with guests celebrating the circus, winter wonderland style. White dresses and suits, along with white decor and fake snow, glistened the tent.

Throughout the night, attendees were able to get their caricature drawn, bid on a multitude of silent auction items and dress up for the photo booth. The proceeds for the night went to the Circus Arts Gala Outreach Programs. On this night, the circus raising money to fund a new flooring.

After dinner followed a live auction and a circus performance by Sailor Circus. Then to wrap up the gala, the circus floor was left open to the guests to get their dances moves on.