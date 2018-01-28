 Skip to main content
The big top where the Circus Arts Gala was held.

Circus Arts Conservatory transforms the big top to a winter wonderland

The big top where the Circus Arts Gala was held.

The white decor glistened under the blue lights.

The white decor glistened under the blue lights.

Steve Koenig gets his caricature drawn by Michael White.

Steve Koenig gets his caricature drawn by Michael White.

Grandma Pearl and Deborah Walk.

Grandma Pearl and Deborah Walk.

Annaliese Nock and Paul Weisman

Annaliese Nock and Paul Weisman

Chris Nock and Lindsay Gartrell

Chris Nock and Lindsay Gartrell

Krystel and Matt Beall

Krystel and Matt Beall

Asa Thomas, Tomeika Koski and Ashley Gruters

Asa Thomas, Tomeika Koski and Ashley Gruters

Adam and Jaime Still

Adam and Jaime Still

Bob Collins, Jiselle Stolper, Noriko and Chuck Sidlow get their photo taken at the photo booth.

Bob Collins, Jiselle Stolper, Noriko and Chuck Sidlow get their photo taken at the photo booth.

Grace Johnson and Emma Clarke

Grace Johnson and Emma Clarke

Dudley Carson, Cynthia McCague, Clarke Addison and Dickie Smothers

Dudley Carson, Cynthia McCague, Clarke Addison and Dickie Smothers

Bello Nock and Sheri Nadelman take a photo together.

Bello Nock and Sheri Nadelman take a photo together.

Mechele Leonard and Judi Nofs

Mechele Leonard and Judi Nofs

Bob Plunket and Carolyn Michel

Bob Plunket and Carolyn Michel

Among the silent auction items were circus themed figurines and paintings.

Among the silent auction items were circus themed figurines and paintings.

Gift baskets aligned the tables for the silent auction.

Gift baskets aligned the tables for the silent auction.

Siri Dal and Frances Broussard

Siri Dal and Frances Broussard

Katy Barclay and Denis Bicard get their caricature drawn by Michael White.

Katy Barclay and Denis Bicard get their caricature drawn by Michael White.

Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs and Founder and President/CEO Pedro Reis

Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs and Founder and President/CEO Pedro Reis

Fay Lazaris and Barb Tye

Fay Lazaris and Barb Tye

Sheri Nadelman of soul R coaster performs on stage.

Sheri Nadelman of soul R coaster performs on stage.

Kellen Braren and Julia Jacob Barreda

Kellen Braren and Julia Jacob Barreda

John Scalzi and Linda Larsen

John Scalzi and Linda Larsen

Joanne and Rick Miller

Joanne and Rick Miller

Michelle Brault and Molly Schechter

Michelle Brault and Molly Schechter

Vicki Hornberger and Lauren Walsh

Vicki Hornberger and Lauren Walsh

Confetti was thrown for the photo booth photos.

Confetti was thrown for the photo booth photos.

Jerry and Jan Lazer

Jerry and Jan Lazer

Auctioneers John Scalzi and Bello Nock

Auctioneers John Scalzi and Bello Nock

Carly Evans and Lexi Mariash

Carly Evans and Lexi Mariash

Grace Johnson, ringmistress

Grace Johnson, ringmistress

Teresa Powell

Teresa Powell

Teresa Powell on the rings

Teresa Powell on the rings

Teresa Powell on the rings

Teresa Powell on the rings

Teresa Powell on the rings

Teresa Powell on the rings

Teresa Powell on the rings

Teresa Powell on the rings

Sailor Circus Skating Team

Sailor Circus Skating Team

Elena Zhimova

Elena Zhimova

Elena Zhimova

Elena Zhimova

Elena Zhimova

Elena Zhimova

Elena Zhimova

Elena Zhimova

Duo Abramov performing an aerial perch

Duo Abramov performing an aerial perch

Duo Abramov performing an aerial perch

Duo Abramov performing an aerial perch

The Circus Arts Gala was held Jan. 27 .
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Under blue lights, 400 attendees dressed in white celebrated the circus at the Circus Arts Gala on Jan. 27. 

The circus big top was filled with guests celebrating the circus, winter wonderland style. White dresses and suits, along with white decor and fake snow, glistened the tent. 

Throughout the night, attendees were able to get their caricature drawn, bid on a multitude of silent auction items and dress up for the photo booth. The proceeds for the night went to the Circus Arts Gala Outreach Programs. On this night, the circus raising money to fund a new flooring.

After dinner followed a live auction and a circus performance by Sailor Circus. Then to wrap up the gala, the circus floor was left open to the guests to get their dances moves on. 

 

 

