 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Richard Ware, Katherine Harris and Zoltan Karpathy

Circus Arts Conservatory puts on a show with Big Top bash

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Richard Ware, Katherine Harris and Zoltan Karpathy

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwomen Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Co-Chairwomen Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp

Buy this Photo
Susan Jasin and Davis Tillman

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Susan Jasin and Davis Tillman

Buy this Photo
Zoltan Karpathy, Linda and Cathi Carson and Founder and CEO Pedro Reis

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Zoltan Karpathy, Linda and Cathi Carson and Founder and CEO Pedro Reis

Buy this Photo
Cassie Roulette, Karen Bell, Managing director Jennifer Mitchell and Riley Roulette

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Cassie Roulette, Karen Bell, Managing director Jennifer Mitchell and Riley Roulette

Buy this Photo
Charles Riott, Chris Manning, Frank Belson, board member Barb Tye and Julia Preitt

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Charles Riott, Chris Manning, Frank Belson, board member Barb Tye and Julia Preitt

Buy this Photo
Melissa and Terrance Burzynski

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Melissa and Terrance Burzynski

Buy this Photo
Bob Johnson, Jane Burch, Carolyn Johnson and John Burch

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Bob Johnson, Jane Burch, Carolyn Johnson and John Burch

Buy this Photo
Terri and Michael Klauber

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Terri and Michael Klauber

Buy this Photo
Brandon Hartz and Sarah Kupiec with Rachel and Evan Benderson

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Brandon Hartz and Sarah Kupiec with Rachel and Evan Benderson

Buy this Photo
Jim Helmich, Gloria Moss and Scott Franza

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Jim Helmich, Gloria Moss and Scott Franza

Buy this Photo
Suzy Kalin and Melissa Burzynski

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Suzy Kalin and Melissa Burzynski

Buy this Photo
Donna Hoefer, Phyllis Siskel and Gail Clifton

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Donna Hoefer, Phyllis Siskel and Gail Clifton

Buy this Photo
Michael Donald Edwards and Orlando Sanchez

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Michael Donald Edwards and Orlando Sanchez

Buy this Photo
Mike and Roxie Jerde

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Mike and Roxie Jerde

Buy this Photo
Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Buy this Photo
Laura Stuart Wood and Wendy Feinstein

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Laura Stuart Wood and Wendy Feinstein

Buy this Photo
Kurt Lucas, Renee Phinney and Glen Rieth

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Kurt Lucas, Renee Phinney and Glen Rieth

Buy this Photo
Founder and CEO Pedro Reis and Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs started the show.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Founder and CEO Pedro Reis and Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs started the show.

Buy this Photo
Teresa Powell used the Roman Rings.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Teresa Powell used the Roman Rings.

Buy this Photo
The Sailor Circus Academy Jugglers didn't mess around.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

The Sailor Circus Academy Jugglers didn't mess around.

Buy this Photo
The evening had an aerial lyra performance.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

The evening had an aerial lyra performance.

Buy this Photo
The night also had a silk performance.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

The night also had a silk performance.

Buy this Photo
Joseph Bauer kept the crowd entertained as the show's ringmaster.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Joseph Bauer kept the crowd entertained as the show's ringmaster.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwoman Donna Koffman emerged from the flames.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Co-Chairwoman Donna Koffman emerged from the flames.

Buy this Photo
Rafael Palacios and Co-Chairwoman Donna Koffman's hand

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Rafael Palacios and Co-Chairwoman Donna Koffman's hand

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwoman Jaclyn Brunckhorst mixed it up with a robot.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Co-Chairwoman Jaclyn Brunckhorst mixed it up with a robot.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwoman Jaclyn Brunckhorst mixed it up with a robot.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Co-Chairwoman Jaclyn Brunckhorst mixed it up with a robot.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwoman Tammy Karp got limber.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Co-Chairwoman Tammy Karp got limber.

Buy this Photo
Duo 19 performed a trapeze act.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Duo 19 performed a trapeze act.

Buy this Photo
Duo 19 performed a trapeze act.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Duo 19 performed a trapeze act.

Buy this Photo
Iouri and Gabor took hand-balancing to a whole new level.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Iouri and Gabor took hand-balancing to a whole new level.

Buy this Photo
Michelle Caulkins, Bodil Braren and Aaron Watkins

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Michelle Caulkins, Bodil Braren and Aaron Watkins

Buy this Photo
RIngmaster Joseph Bauer with Michelle and Bill Ives

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

RIngmaster Joseph Bauer with Michelle and Bill Ives

Buy this Photo
Dr. Laurie Walmsley and Brenda Whaley

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Dr. Laurie Walmsley and Brenda Whaley

Buy this Photo
Silas, Tonia and Markus Bichler

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Silas, Tonia and Markus Bichler

Buy this Photo
Geri Jo Manson and Michelle Kapreilian

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Geri Jo Manson and Michelle Kapreilian

Buy this Photo
Jad Dalel, Ingrid Harb, Mark Walker and Elisabeth Waters

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Jad Dalel, Ingrid Harb, Mark Walker and Elisabeth Waters

Buy this Photo
Peter and Joanne Powers

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Peter and Joanne Powers

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwoman Donna Koffman and Ariane Dart

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Co-Chairwoman Donna Koffman and Ariane Dart

Buy this Photo
B.B. Widdop

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

B.B. Widdop

Buy this Photo
CAC Board Chair Bart Lowther started the dinner program.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

CAC Board Chair Bart Lowther started the dinner program.

Buy this Photo
Managing director Jennifer Mitchell followed Lowther.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Managing director Jennifer Mitchell followed Lowther.

Buy this Photo
Share
The 2020 Circus Arts Gala was held Jan. 31 at the Ulla Searing Big Top.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Circus Arts Conservatory showcased feats of strength and works of wonder at its 2020 Circus Arts Gala on Jan. 31.

The annual bash, held as usual at the Ulla Searing Big Top, had Sarasota's philanthropists trying on their most performative, vibrant, and showman-like outfits for a night of both compassion and razzle-dazzle.

Following last year's revised schedule, the evening started with cocktails outside of the Big Top before guests filled into the circus arena for the show. Founder and CEO Pedro Reis and Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs welcomed guests and introduced the night's entertainment, which included jugglers and silk performers from Sailor Circus Academy and trapeze and hand-balancing acts from Circus Sarasota. 

It wouldn't be a proper show without a surprise, of course. The program's midpoint featured a trio of magic tricks from co-chairwomen Donna Koffman, Jaclyn Brunckhorst and Tammy Karp. Koffman was sawed in half and fitted into a box, Brunckhorst lost her head, and Karp had her limbs rearranged — all in a whimsical and cheer-inducing manner.

The night continued with dinner and a paddle raise, which benefited the Circus Arts Conservatory's many programs that highlight science, art, math, engineering, and more. Guests finished off the evening with an after-party in the circus ring. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement