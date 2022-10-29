 Skip to main content
The CAC's closest supporters met on Oct. 26.

Circus Arts Conservatory hosts annual Legacy Luncheon

Honoree Barbara Bowling with president and CEO Jennifer Mitchell

CEO Jennifer Mitchell and Honoree Barbara Bowling with CJ Bannister and Sasha Pyatte

Cheri Gorenstein, Lorraine Eckert, Barbara Tye and Lauren Ann Walsh

Guests met on Oct. 26.

Donna Ross, CAC board president Shari Ashman and Chuck Ross

Diane Broda, Shirley Adams and Pete Adams

Aaron Watkins as Joe King

Honorees Martin and Barbara Bowling

Guests mingled and later sat for lunch.

Chuck Ross and Linda Butler

Zoltan Karpathy welcomed the crowd.

Pedro Reis and Dolly Jacobs

The circus paid tribute to supporters on Oct. 26.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Circus Arts Conservatory paid tribute to supporters with its Legacy Luncheon on Oct. 26.

The organization's Legacy Society members met at the Sailor Circus Arena for the fifth annual luncheon. Guests mingled and caught up before taking their seats and hearing from Circus Arts Conservatory Co-Founders Pedro Reis and Dolly Jacobs.

Longtime supporters Martin and Barbara Bowling were recognized as the CAC's Legacy Society Honorees.

