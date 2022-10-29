Circus Arts Conservatory hosts annual Legacy Luncheon

The Circus Arts Conservatory paid tribute to supporters with its Legacy Luncheon on Oct. 26.

The organization's Legacy Society members met at the Sailor Circus Arena for the fifth annual luncheon. Guests mingled and caught up before taking their seats and hearing from Circus Arts Conservatory Co-Founders Pedro Reis and Dolly Jacobs.

Longtime supporters Martin and Barbara Bowling were recognized as the CAC's Legacy Society Honorees.