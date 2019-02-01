 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Tomeika Hunter Koski and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Circus Arts Conservatory throws showstopping soiree

Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs and Founder and CEO Pedro Reis

A live auction was set up inside the cocktail hour tent.

Joanne Powers and Elizabeth Moore

Dudley Carson and Cynthia McCague

Nick and Becky Waddell

Barbara and Frank Tye

Cherie Gorenstein and Bello Nock

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Joanne Powers

Kat and Adam Hughes

Wendy Feinstein and Hermione Gilpin

Circus acts greeted guests upon arrival.

Jade Gibson puts makeup on Sarah Ball, a Sailor Circus Performer.

The Sailor Circus stars stretch before going in the ring.

Co-Chairwoman Donna Koffman and Olga Coronas

This year, guests sat in the bleachers for the performance.

Founder and CEO Pedro Reis and Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs welcome guests to the CAC gala.

The co-chairwomen made their appearance out of smoke.

Co-Chairwoman Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Co-Chairwoman Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Co-Chairwoman Donna Koffman

The Co-Chairwomen performed first.

The Sailor Circus Slack Rope Performers

The Sailor Circus Slack Rope Performers

The Sailor Circus Slack Rope Performers

Ringmistress Grace Johnson

Emma Clarke performs on the cloudswing.

Th Sailor Circus Jugglers

Th Sailor Circus Jugglers

The Sailor Circus Aerial Silks

The Sailor Circus Aerial Silks

Jared Walker was the emcee during the world class performances.

Kirill Rebkovets performed Rolla Bolla.

The Cirque Eos performance of the Russian Bar Trio.

Duo Transcend on the single trapeze.

Duo Transcend on the single trapeze.

Duo Transcend on the single trapeze.

Duo Transcend on the single trapeze.

Dinner was held in the foyer tent.

A red velvet dessert awaited guests at their table.

Each table had a different sized centerpiece.

A vintage circus uniform decorated the stage.

Nancy and Martha David

Jennifer Mitchell and Ashley Gruters

Melissa Morsli and Elisabeth Waters

Brian Mariash and Bart Lowther

Lisa and Jeff Jackson

The After Party was held on the circus floor.

The 2019 All New Circus Arts Gala was held Feb. 1 at the Ulla Searing Bigtop.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The lights went down, curtains pulled back and the four co-chairwomen in white appeared out of a cloud of purple smoke to start the show. 

The 2019 All New Circus Arts Gala was held Feb. 1 at the Ulla Searing Bigtop. Hence the name, the gala had a few changes this year. A shorter cocktail hour outside the bigtop started off the night. Then guests refilled their drinks inside the circus arena and took their seats for the show. It was a full night of circus surprises – starting with the four co-chairwomen putting on a routine in their own, with Donna Koffman stealing the show on aerial silks. 

The Circus Ring was then taken over by the kids in the Sailor Circus Academy. Led by Ringmasters Grace Johnson and Teagan Allen, the kids took turns performing acts such as slack rope, cloudswing, juggling and aerial silks.  

Professional circus acts followed, starring Kirill Rebkovets doing rolla bolla, the Cirque Eos performing the Russian bar trio and Duo Transcend on the single trapeze. All performances had guests on the edge of their seats with the heart stopping stunts. 

A dinner and paddle raise followed the circus acts. Proceeds from the evening went to the Circus Arts Conservatory Outreach Programs. The Outreach Programs help kids in the community learn through circus, as the acts demonstrate science, engineering, art, math, technology, communication and theater.

After dinner, the evening concluded with drinks and dancing on the circus ring floor. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

