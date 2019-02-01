Circus Arts Conservatory throws showstopping soiree

The lights went down, curtains pulled back and the four co-chairwomen in white appeared out of a cloud of purple smoke to start the show.

The 2019 All New Circus Arts Gala was held Feb. 1 at the Ulla Searing Bigtop. Hence the name, the gala had a few changes this year. A shorter cocktail hour outside the bigtop started off the night. Then guests refilled their drinks inside the circus arena and took their seats for the show. It was a full night of circus surprises – starting with the four co-chairwomen putting on a routine in their own, with Donna Koffman stealing the show on aerial silks.

The Circus Ring was then taken over by the kids in the Sailor Circus Academy. Led by Ringmasters Grace Johnson and Teagan Allen, the kids took turns performing acts such as slack rope, cloudswing, juggling and aerial silks.

Professional circus acts followed, starring Kirill Rebkovets doing rolla bolla, the Cirque Eos performing the Russian bar trio and Duo Transcend on the single trapeze. All performances had guests on the edge of their seats with the heart stopping stunts.

A dinner and paddle raise followed the circus acts. Proceeds from the evening went to the Circus Arts Conservatory Outreach Programs. The Outreach Programs help kids in the community learn through circus, as the acts demonstrate science, engineering, art, math, technology, communication and theater.

After dinner, the evening concluded with drinks and dancing on the circus ring floor.