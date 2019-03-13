Circle Members get sneak peeks at two new exhibits

 Skip to main content
This piece is part of Natasha Mazurka: Order Systems.

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 |

Guests had dinner after viewing the exhibits.

Dinner was served outside on the museum grounds.

Kim Masson, Artist Teo Gonzales and Linda Monda

Michelle Young, Natasha Mazurka and Ola Wlusek

Jake Lee-High, Randi Brandt and Executive Director Steven High

Sylvia Barber and Charmian Noel

Judith Economos and Christine Jennings

Janice and Howard Tibbals with Declan Sheehy

JoAnn and Don Burhart

Joanne and Peter Powers with Hermione Gilpin

Andrew Economos and Jeff Hotchkiss

Keith and Linda Monda

One of Keith and Linda Monda's promised pieces for Interpolations: Artworks from The Ringling and Monda Collections.

A piece from Interpolations: Artworks from The Ringling and Monda Collections.

A piece from Interpolations: Artworks from The Ringling and Monda Collections.

One of the Monda's promised pieces for Interpolations: Artworks from The Ringling and Monda Collections.

The Circle Member Preview was hosted March 13 at The Ringling.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Circle Members were invited March 13 to the John & Mable Ringling Museum to get a first look at two new exhibitions. 

After a short cocktail hour, guests toured the exhibits.

The first is Natasha Mazurka: Order Systems. Mazurka is a Canadian artist debuting her new body of paintings, embossings and site-specific installations using textured layers of colored vinyl. This is her first US installation. The exhibit is open to the public March 18 through Sept. 29.

The second exhibit brings together both artworks from The Ringling’s permanent collection of modern and contemporary art and pieces from Keith D. and Linda L. Monda’s private collection. Interpolations: Artworks from The Ringling and Monda Collections is the first combination of The Ringling's and a private collection. The pieces donated by the Mondas include Teo González’s mixed media Untitled #406 (2006), Yayoi Kusama’s monumental painting Infinity Dots (1993), Beverly Pepper’s steel sculpture Curvae in Curvae (2012) (installed on the Museum grounds in 2018) and Richard Serra’s print Untitled (1990).

After viewing the exhibits, guests enjoyed dinner on the grounds of the museum.

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

