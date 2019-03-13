Circle Members get sneak peeks at two new exhibits

Circle Members were invited March 13 to the John & Mable Ringling Museum to get a first look at two new exhibitions.

After a short cocktail hour, guests toured the exhibits.

The first is Natasha Mazurka: Order Systems. Mazurka is a Canadian artist debuting her new body of paintings, embossings and site-specific installations using textured layers of colored vinyl. This is her first US installation. The exhibit is open to the public March 18 through Sept. 29.

The second exhibit brings together both artworks from The Ringling’s permanent collection of modern and contemporary art and pieces from Keith D. and Linda L. Monda’s private collection. Interpolations: Artworks from The Ringling and Monda Collections is the first combination of The Ringling's and a private collection. The pieces donated by the Mondas include Teo González’s mixed media Untitled #406 (2006), Yayoi Kusama’s monumental painting Infinity Dots (1993), Beverly Pepper’s steel sculpture Curvae in Curvae (2012) (installed on the Museum grounds in 2018) and Richard Serra’s print Untitled (1990).

After viewing the exhibits, guests enjoyed dinner on the grounds of the museum.