Church supper supports 'all God's children'

Lakewood Ranch 4-year-old Elise Dean was a bit shy with strangers, but as soon as she started talking about her preschool teacher, Crystal Fulk, she had no reservations. Her eyes glistened with excitement and she bounced in her chair as she rattled off all the things she loved about her teacher at All God's Children Preschool at Living Lord Lutheran Church.

"I love everything about her," she said.

Elise said she loved playing with ponies, maybe even a bit more than "Ms. Crystal," but it was a tough decision.

"They do an awesome job here. I love it," Elise's mom, Kristy Dean, said while eating a dinner of pasta, bread and salad during the preschool's Pasta with a Purpose fundraiser March 19. "I get the feeling the really care for the children."

Families and friends of All God's Children Preschool gathered for the event, where they enjoyed dinner, socializing, a silent auction and a live auction. Children had pizza, dancing, face painting and other activities in a special "kids zone" just for them.