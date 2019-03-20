 Skip to main content
All God's Children teachers Janice Marmo, Jamie Cristllo, Crystal Fulk and Jennifer Butler dish out food for guests.

Church supper supports 'all God's children'

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

All God's Children teachers Janice Marmo, Jamie Cristllo, Crystal Fulk and Jennifer Butler dish out food for guests.

Wilhelmina and Ernie Ellermets, of Lakewood Ranch, attend to support their great granddaughter Kinsley Barnett, who is in voluntary pre-kindergarten at All God's Children.

Clockwise from front left: Julia Mulligan, Jenny Mulligan, Vanessa Heuss, Kiley Mulligan, Kayte Mulligan and Jolene Heuss all live in the Mill Creek community.

All God's Children board member Leslie Silver says "It's a wonderful preschool."

Claire Oliveira and her friend Clara Heuss feast on pizza.

Tony Mullen, husband of preschool director Geri Mullen, serves beer and wine for the ninth consecutive year.

Lakewood Ranch High School Key Club member Mackenzie Sisson volunteers to serve guests.

Kaylin Stapchuk has fun playing with Savannah Freer, 3, in the "kids zone."

Lakewood Ranch 3-year-old Cal Lyons shows off his unique dance moves in the "kids zone."

Five-year-old Logan Murphy says his favorite song to dance to is "If You are Happy and You Know It," but he likes other songs, too.

Childlike Productions' Brianna Raia paints a rainbow tiger face on 6-year-old Kayleen Zieschang.

Braden River High School Key Club volunteers Alexandra Stoilova and Melanie Herrera have the important job of serving pizza to children in the "kids zone."

Five-year-old Charlotte Cifuni has fun pretending to be a "palm tree in the wind," as the disc jockey calls out ways to dance.

The Kid Min DJ Mike Wilder incorporates games into his dance party mix.

Three-year-old Charlotte Gebhart, a student at All God's Children, feasts on dinner with family.

Sarasota's Mary Uihlein bids on a silent auction item to support the school. Her grandson, 3-year-old James A. Uihlein, attends.

Student work was on display for parents.

Pasta with Purpose benefits Lakewood Ranch preschool.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch 4-year-old Elise Dean was a bit shy with strangers, but as soon as she started talking about her preschool teacher, Crystal Fulk, she had no reservations. Her eyes glistened with excitement and she bounced in her chair as she rattled off all the things she loved about her teacher at All God's Children Preschool at Living Lord Lutheran Church.

"I love everything about her," she said. 

Elise said she loved playing with ponies, maybe even a bit more than "Ms. Crystal," but it was a tough decision.

"They do an awesome job here. I love it," Elise's mom, Kristy Dean, said while eating a dinner of pasta, bread and salad during the preschool's Pasta with a Purpose fundraiser March 19. "I get the feeling the really care for the children."

Families and friends of All God's Children Preschool gathered for the event, where they enjoyed dinner, socializing, a silent auction and a live auction. Children had pizza, dancing, face painting and other activities in a special "kids zone" just for them.

