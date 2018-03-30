 Skip to main content
Rev. Chris Wood carries the cross.

Church of the Redeemer's Good Friday tradition retraces 14 Stations of the Cross

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Sarasota County Sheriff Thomas Knight leads the first prayer.

Jennifer Hall with her dog, Major, take part in the Good Friday Walk.

Deacon Humberto Alvia of St. Jude Catholic Church leads a prayer.

Mary Darby Guidroz walks with her son, Chip.

About 1,000 community members took part in the Good Friday walk.

Church of Saint Patrick's Rev. Russell Wright prays with the crowd.

Rev. Chris Wood leads the procession.

City of Sarasota Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie reads a prayer to the crowd at the first station.

Jeff Kern and Rev. Chris Wood during the beginning of the Good Friday walk.

Church of the Redeemer invited members of all congregations in Sarasota to join in a procession of the Stations of the Cross Good Friday morning.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

About 1,000 faithful followers participated in a procession down Main Street in Sarasota to observe the annual Stations of The Cross, led by the Men’s Ministry of Church of the Redeemer and the Sarasota Ministerial Association on March 30.  The procession signifies the walk Jesus Christ did on Good Friday before he was crucified and is a time of meditation and prayer. 

Community and faith leaders led the processional in prayers at each station. 

The event has grown each year since the tradition began with 15 members of the Church of The Redeemer Friday Men’s Breakfast Prayer Group in 1996. 

"I think the event has grown each year because more and more people find out about it," said Men’s Ministry of Church of the Redeemer member Jeff Kern. "It just brings our whole community together.

