Church of the Redeemer's Good Friday tradition retraces 14 Stations of the Cross

About 1,000 faithful followers participated in a procession down Main Street in Sarasota to observe the annual Stations of The Cross, led by the Men’s Ministry of Church of the Redeemer and the Sarasota Ministerial Association on March 30. The procession signifies the walk Jesus Christ did on Good Friday before he was crucified and is a time of meditation and prayer.

Community and faith leaders led the processional in prayers at each station.

The event has grown each year since the tradition began with 15 members of the Church of The Redeemer Friday Men’s Breakfast Prayer Group in 1996.

"I think the event has grown each year because more and more people find out about it," said Men’s Ministry of Church of the Redeemer member Jeff Kern. "It just brings our whole community together.