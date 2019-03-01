Church of the Redeemer can hear the bells, too

As the bell tolls, rings or peals at Church of the Redeemer, residents of apartment buildings who live around the church now understand why.

The Church, which is famous for its bells, hosted a coffee hour on Feb. 28 and the rector, Father Fredrick Robinson, explained the bells ring before every service. The bells toll after every funeral and during mass, and then peal after every wedding and every feast day.

Residents who attended the coffee hour were almost all appreciative of the bells, but there were a few stories Robinson and the choir director and organist for the church, Ann Stephenson-Moe, shared about their experiences with the bells and residents.

"After our Christmas midnight mass, I pealed the bells, so it was around 1:15 a.m. when I did that," said Stephenson-Moe. "We got a call from an angry resident ... who told me I had directly caused her husband to have a heart attack. I told her I would tell my rector and we never pealed the bells that late again."

Attendees of the coffee hour were given muffins and other breakfast pastries.