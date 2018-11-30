 Skip to main content
Lee Dougherty Ross, Monsignor Gerry Finegan, Michelle Giglio and Susan DiNatale

Christmas concert kickstarts holiday season at St. Mary

Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 |

Chuck Sobieck, Bob Soper and Dee Tornillo

Lenny DiStefano and Chuck DiNatale

Michelle Giglio sings Christmas songs during an annual concert at St. Mary.

Toward the end of the concert, attendees were split into groups to sing “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Each concert attendee was asked to bring a toy to be donated to a local charity.

Pat Young and Susan Veshosky

Michelle Giglio sings Christmas songs during an annual concert at St. Mary.

Elizabeth Lafrance and Phyllis Gillespie

Sherrie Erisman, the Rev. Phil Schweda and Harold Erisman

Paula Sharp and Joe Zampino

Clancy Schueppert and Tom Vitro

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church members gathered Nov. 30 for the annual Christmas concert.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It wouldn’t be the Christmas season at St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, without the annual Christmas concert.

On Nov. 30, more than 100 people, who each brought a toy to be donated locally, attended the annual concert, where opera singer Michelle Giglio and pianist Lee Dougherty Ross performed an hour-long show complete with Christmas classics.

From “O Holy Night” to “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” Giglio sang all the classics, while mixing in new ones and also encouraging crowd participation.

For the performance of “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” Giglio divided the crowd into 12 groups, and each sang their respected verse of the song.

Following the concert, drinks and appetizers were served. 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

