Christmas concert kickstarts holiday season at St. Mary

It wouldn’t be the Christmas season at St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, without the annual Christmas concert.

On Nov. 30, more than 100 people, who each brought a toy to be donated locally, attended the annual concert, where opera singer Michelle Giglio and pianist Lee Dougherty Ross performed an hour-long show complete with Christmas classics.

From “O Holy Night” to “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” Giglio sang all the classics, while mixing in new ones and also encouraging crowd participation.

For the performance of “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” Giglio divided the crowd into 12 groups, and each sang their respected verse of the song.

Following the concert, drinks and appetizers were served.