Christ Church takes to the beach for service

Christ Church on Longboat Key held its annual sunset service on June 22.
Christ Church on Longboat Key traded sitting in pews for feeling the sand between their toes on Saturday night with its annual sunset beach service.
The night began with a potluck dinner and when the clock struck 7 p.m. 20 members of the congregation headed across the street to the beach.
The service featured hymns sung by the choir, scripture readings from Noel Ebrahim and Karen Jennings, and a sermon from Pastor Norman Pritchard.
The night ended with a bagpipe performance of "Amazing Grace" by Bill Buckley.