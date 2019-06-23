 Skip to main content
The Christ Church congregation ends its service by joining hands in song.

Christ Church takes to the beach for service

The Christ Church congregation ends its service by joining hands in song.

Pastor Norman Pritchard leads the congregation prayer.

Pastor Norman Pritchard leads the congregation prayer.

Christ Church on Longboat Key hosts a beach service every year.

Christ Church on Longboat Key hosts a beach service every year.

Members of the church walked across the street to the beach for a summer service on June 22.

Members of the church walked across the street to the beach for a summer service on June 22.

Bill Buckley plays "Amazing Grace" on his bagpipes.

Bill Buckley plays "Amazing Grace" on his bagpipes.

Connie Hilwig, Eleanor McConnell, Judy Ebrahim, Noel Ebrahim, Bill Wartinbee and Joyce Wartinbee

Connie Hilwig, Eleanor McConnell, Judy Ebrahim, Noel Ebrahim, Bill Wartinbee and Joyce Wartinbee

Joyce Wartinbee sings along with the hymns.

Joyce Wartinbee sings along with the hymns.

Karen Jennings reads Psalms 139.

Karen Jennings reads Psalms 139.

The church members bow their heads in prayer.

The church members bow their heads in prayer.

Noel Ebrahim reads Psalms 104.

Noel Ebrahim reads Psalms 104.

Christ Church on Longboat Key held its annual sunset service on June 22.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Christ Church on Longboat Key traded sitting in pews for feeling the sand between their toes on Saturday night with its annual sunset beach service.

The night began with a potluck dinner and when the clock struck 7 p.m. 20 members of the congregation headed across the street to the beach.

The service featured hymns sung by the choir, scripture readings from Noel Ebrahim and Karen Jennings, and a sermon from Pastor Norman Pritchard.

The night ended with a bagpipe performance of "Amazing Grace" by Bill Buckley. 

