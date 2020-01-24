 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Attendees selected from a spread of salads and other side dishes, plus ham.

Christ Church potluck dinner features Jeremy Silverman

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 |

Attendees selected from a spread of salads and other side dishes, plus ham.

Buy this Photo
Over 180 people showed up.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 |

Over 180 people showed up.

Buy this Photo
Attendees gathered at tables with friends.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 |

Attendees gathered at tables with friends.

Buy this Photo
The dessert table was as long as the dinner table.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 |

The dessert table was as long as the dinner table.

Buy this Photo
Meg Hausberg, Marc Fors and Mike Hausberg.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 |

Meg Hausberg, Marc Fors and Mike Hausberg.

Buy this Photo
Cheryl Fraser, Niki Miller and Jeanne McFarland.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 |

Cheryl Fraser, Niki Miller and Jeanne McFarland.

Buy this Photo
Bill Wartinbee and Bob Elwell.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 |

Bill Wartinbee and Bob Elwell.

Buy this Photo
Silverman enjoyed the evening before taking the stage.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 |

Silverman enjoyed the evening before taking the stage.

Buy this Photo
During Silverman's solo piano performance, supporters snapped photos.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 |

During Silverman's solo piano performance, supporters snapped photos.

Buy this Photo
Stella Curry sang her heart out while Silverman played pianos.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 |

Stella Curry sang her heart out while Silverman played pianos.

Buy this Photo
Joyce and Bill Wartinbee hold hands while watching the performance.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 |

Joyce and Bill Wartinbee hold hands while watching the performance.

Buy this Photo
Maddie Bain lets her acting background shine through in her performance.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 |

Maddie Bain lets her acting background shine through in her performance.

Buy this Photo
Silverman took the piano alone for his hymn challenge.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 |

Silverman took the piano alone for his hymn challenge.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Longboat Key church's organist delighted guests at a dinner and concert.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Christ Church of Longboat Key heard their organist's true talents at a potluck dinner and concert on Jan. 22. 

Congregants and guests gathered to dine on dozens of dishes and desserts before settling in to watch Jeremy Silverman, organist and pianist, and four guest student singers from his theatrical performances in Tampa. High schoolers Stella Curry, Jessica Hill and Maddie Bain wowed attendees with their larger-than-life voices accompanied by Silverman on the piano. 

Silverman included the church's hymn challenge, in which he gets a hymn and a style of music to spin it into, much to the delight of the attendees. For him, he says the people are the highlight of the church, and ask him every Sunday how he is and invite him to events around town. 

"That's what the church is for!" Silverman said. "Can I get an amen?"

Related Stories

Advertisement