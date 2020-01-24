Christ Church potluck dinner features Jeremy Silverman

Christ Church of Longboat Key heard their organist's true talents at a potluck dinner and concert on Jan. 22.

Congregants and guests gathered to dine on dozens of dishes and desserts before settling in to watch Jeremy Silverman, organist and pianist, and four guest student singers from his theatrical performances in Tampa. High schoolers Stella Curry, Jessica Hill and Maddie Bain wowed attendees with their larger-than-life voices accompanied by Silverman on the piano.

Silverman included the church's hymn challenge, in which he gets a hymn and a style of music to spin it into, much to the delight of the attendees. For him, he says the people are the highlight of the church, and ask him every Sunday how he is and invite him to events around town.

"That's what the church is for!" Silverman said. "Can I get an amen?"