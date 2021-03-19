 Skip to main content
Jerry Fox with Turning Points executive director Kathleen Cramer and director of development Margi Dawson.

Christ Church of Longboat Key presents checks to supported organizations

Sally Rauch with Hope Seeds office manager Maxine Balsbaugh and children Clara and Eliana Balsbaugh.

Jerry Fox and Hope Seeds CEO Dave Balsbaugh.

Jerry Fox presents a check to Harvest House CEO Erin Minor.

Christ Church leaders and grant recipients.

Dave Balsbaugh, Margi Dawson, Kathleen Cramer and Sally Rauch

Christ Church leaders and grant recipients.

Jerry Fox with Our Daily Bread treasurer Bob Eikill and Sally Rauch.

Jerry Fox, Dave and Maxine Balsbaugh and Sally Rauch

An anonymous donation from a church member made four large grants possible.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Leaders from four local nonprofits stopped by Christ Church of Longboat Key on March 19 and left with doughnuts, orange juice and checks. 

Christ Church members Jerry Fox, Sally Rauch and Mike Gardiner invited the leaders of Hope Seeds, Harvest House, Turning Points and Our Daily Bread to the church for breakfast and to pick up the donations awarded to each group via grant applications. An anonymous church member donated nearly $100,000 to the church, which was divided into grants for four organizations supported by Christ Church ministries. Organizations submitted a grant proposal to explain what they wanted to do or expand on with the money. 

"We support them on a regular, ongoing basis," Fox said. "We focused on the areas of homelessness and hunger. We thought given the pandemic that would be a good thing to do." 

Harvest House, which provides social services, neighborhood revitalization and housing assistance, was awarded $35,000 for a new youth center, while food pantry Our Daily Bread got $25,000 to retrofit a house for food storage. Turning Points, which provides homeless assistance in Bradenton, got $20,000 for a new medical and dental assistant to expand the organization's free services and Hope Seeds, which packs and sends out seeds to foster long-term nutrition, got $13,000 to expand their program to the Bahamas to help with hunger relief after storms thrashed the country. 

 

