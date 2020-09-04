Christ Church of Longboat Key hosts food drive

Members of Christ Church of Longboat Key gathered Sept. 4 to collect food for the Elks Feeding Empty Little Tummies food drive, but their gathering had another benefit: A few minutes outdoors to catch up with friends they don't see so often these days.

The drive was specifically to gather prepackaged, portioned foods that the organization can give to kids on the weekends when school meals are not available. Food not donated to the prime cause was placed in a bin for Our Daily Bread in Bradenton, which Christ Church has helped over the summer. Debbie Shaffer brought a check on behalf of Cool Today.

By 10:30 a.m., with just half an hour to go in the donation window, more 35 people had brought food. At least three cars stood waiting to bring the food to the Elks lodge to distribute the donations.