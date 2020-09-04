 Skip to main content
Rick Weaver brings bags of food to drop off.

Christ Church of Longboat Key hosts food drive

Bill Wartinbee and Elise Passentino catch up during the drive.

Angela Freeman and Bill Wartinbee

At least three cars were packed up with food.

In the parking lot, friends caught up after determining each other's identity through their masks.

Sally Rauch picks up a bag from Carol Erker's car and says hello at a distance.

Kit Torchia and Susan Rauch

Karen Jennings, Gail Loefgren, Joyce Wartinbee and Debbie Shaffer chat in the parking lot.

Bill Wartinbee and Karen Jennings tally the donors.

Bill and Joyce Wartinbee with Rob and Karen Jennings

Phyllis and Fred Moore

Karen Jennings waves at a friend.

Hannah Miller brought furry friend Ellie to say hello.

Donors got a thank-you bookmark from the church.

These days, even quick stops by a food drive are a welcome chance to see friends.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Members of Christ Church of Longboat Key gathered Sept. 4 to collect food for the Elks Feeding Empty Little Tummies food drive, but their gathering had another benefit: A few minutes outdoors to catch up with friends they don't see so often these days. 

The drive was specifically to gather prepackaged, portioned foods that the organization can give to kids on the weekends when school meals are not available. Food not donated to the prime cause was placed in a bin for Our Daily Bread in Bradenton, which Christ Church has helped over the summer. Debbie Shaffer brought a check on behalf of Cool Today. 

By 10:30 a.m., with just half an hour to go in the donation window, more 35 people had brought food. At least three cars stood waiting to bring the food to the Elks lodge to distribute the donations. 

