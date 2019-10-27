 Skip to main content
Nick Dezzi and Trent Ferguson of Northport Fire Rescue whipped up some chili.

Chili Cook Off draws big crowds for 20th anniversary

Esther and Eddy Anderson

Deanna Burton and Leslie Adent of Southern Manatee Fire Rescue passed out their special hazmat chili.

Matt Solum and Jordan McPherson

John Baumann, Carolina Murphy, Patti Jackson and Mark Murphy

Faith Girll and Ava Wasilewski made snow cones.

Jarred and Leonard Furst wore matching sun hats

Dave and Pam Gates

Chris Nelson, Hollie Graves and Lenny Foley

Sheila Goodreau and Connor Adams took a moment to rest.

The day saw a number of fire departments competing for the top prize.

Doug and Michelle Combs with Jennifer Jackson and Marty Dietz

Maryann Grgic, Hagen Brody and Ed James III

Jennifer Halbert, Dan Katz and Colleen Kramer

Stefani Heidenthal, Kathy Courtney and Josh Stevens

Christina Sadler and Jim Brooks

Jerry Jensen, Cameron Gorski and Wade Peterson

Guests flocked to Morton's 20th Annual Firehouse Chili Cook-off Oct. 27.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Guests embraced the heat for Morton's 20th Annual Firehouse Chili Cook-off at Southside Village Oct. 27. 

High humidity and temperature couldn't stop crowds from flocking to Southside Village for the annual cook-off. Fourteen firehouses from across Sarasota, Siesta Key, Longboat Key and other areas, competed to make the best chili, all the while wearing colorful costumes and colors. Celebrity judges included Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder. Proceeds benefited the Sarasota Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund.

Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue took home the top prize.

Longboat Key was the defending champion, having won the 2018 title of grand champion with its "Red Tide Chili.'' The department had finished third in 2016 and second in 2017. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

