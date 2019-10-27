Chili Cook Off draws big crowds for 20th anniversary

Guests embraced the heat for Morton's 20th Annual Firehouse Chili Cook-off at Southside Village Oct. 27.

High humidity and temperature couldn't stop crowds from flocking to Southside Village for the annual cook-off. Fourteen firehouses from across Sarasota, Siesta Key, Longboat Key and other areas, competed to make the best chili, all the while wearing colorful costumes and colors. Celebrity judges included Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder. Proceeds benefited the Sarasota Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund.

Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue took home the top prize.

Longboat Key was the defending champion, having won the 2018 title of grand champion with its "Red Tide Chili.'' The department had finished third in 2016 and second in 2017.