Wendy Cox, chairwoman Kim Macaulay and Executive Director Svetlana Kaminsky

Children's Guardian Fund helps children soar with fall luncheon

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 |

Jeremy Carter, Richecar Polinice and Tresa Zumsteg

Carol Siegler, Judy Sharple, Alan Quinby and Betty Ewing

Britt and Noah Riner

Robert Bernhard and mark Sharff

Charlotte Hinman and Pam Beitlich

Carol Siegler and

Kim Harris and Matina Reisky

Tonya DiSapio, Cynthia Craig and Marlis Carter

Leila Bruno and speaker Richecar Polinice

Heidi Stevens and Beverly Bollman

Barb Kiefer Mary Jo Spinoza, Carol Westwood and Marie Watts

Billie Kennedy, Chris Hersberger and Kandra Kleiman

Cheryl Fuller, Cheryl Anderson, Andrew Chiang and Vicki Wilson

Rosemary Reinhardt and Frankie Patman

Michelle Halbreich, Priscilla Adams and Britton Stevens

Erin Christy and Jade Davis

Martina Reisky, Susan Snyder and Kim Brooks

The luncheon was held Nov. 13 at Michael's On East
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Children's Guardian Fund held a moving luncheon for children in foster and group care Nov. 13 at Michael's On East.

The "Helping Our Kids Soar" luncheon saw more than 300 guests gathering to support the organization's partnership with the Guardian Ad Litem program helping children in foster and state care in Florida's 12th Judicial Circuit. There are currently more than 1,500 children who have been removed from their homes due to neglect, with 320 living in foster and group homes. Tresa Zumsteg welcomed the guests before having Jeremy Carter introduce the program. Guests listened to youth speaker Richecar Polinice, who was placed in the Guardian ad Litem program in high school.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

