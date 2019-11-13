Children's Guardian Fund helps children soar with fall luncheon

The Children's Guardian Fund held a moving luncheon for children in foster and group care Nov. 13 at Michael's On East.

The "Helping Our Kids Soar" luncheon saw more than 300 guests gathering to support the organization's partnership with the Guardian Ad Litem program helping children in foster and state care in Florida's 12th Judicial Circuit. There are currently more than 1,500 children who have been removed from their homes due to neglect, with 320 living in foster and group homes. Tresa Zumsteg welcomed the guests before having Jeremy Carter introduce the program. Guests listened to youth speaker Richecar Polinice, who was placed in the Guardian ad Litem program in high school.