Co-Chairwoman Tresa Zumsteg, Robert Bernhard and Carol Belmont

Children's Guardian Fund aims high for children

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Co-Chairwoman Tresa Zumsteg and Carol Belmont

The tables were colorfully decorated, and the centerpieces were educational for the organization.

Carol Schoff and Debby Wendell

The raffle items got into the holiday spirit.

Dorothy Hultine, Carol Nash and Claudia Dombrow

Michelle Jones, Winsome Wells and Carolyn Anderson

The dessert was served in a martini glass.

Anne Westman and Charlotte Hinman

Lindsey May, Sally Dickinson and Michelle Andrews

Co-Chairwoman Carol Belmont, Carmita DiMarco, Erica Wheatley, Carol Patullo and Wendy DeGirolamo

Mary Ann Sharp and Gail Staib

The Children's Guardian Fund helps children who have been removed from an abusive or neglectful situation.

Kim Harris, Sara Winer, Priscilla Adams and Britton Stevens

Gina Krinsky and Shawna Machado

Douglas Anderson, Ken Fletcher and Charles Jones

Kirsten Russell, Murray Devine, Kameron Hodgens and Andrea McHugh

Karen Johnson and Meghan Connolly

Board President Carol Belmont gives the welcome and introduction.

Graci McGillicuddy was surprised with a sash for her 77th birthday.

Graci McGillicuddy celebrated her birthday with her tablemates at the luncheon.

The Helping Our Kids Soar Fall Luncheon was held Nov. 15 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Children's Guardian Fund hosted a colorful fall luncheon Nov. 15 at Michael's On East. 

Helping Our Kids Soar was an educational event where guests saw a short film called "Love Without Limits" and heard a panel discussion with Retired Major Connie Shingledecker, Judy Sharple and Lucio Aldavera-Alvarez. 

The Children's Guardian Fund is dedicated to helping kids who come out of abusive and neglectful situations get on their feet and eventually become self-sustaining adults. 

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

