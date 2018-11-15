Children's Guardian Fund aims high for children

The Children's Guardian Fund hosted a colorful fall luncheon Nov. 15 at Michael's On East.

Helping Our Kids Soar was an educational event where guests saw a short film called "Love Without Limits" and heard a panel discussion with Retired Major Connie Shingledecker, Judy Sharple and Lucio Aldavera-Alvarez.

The Children's Guardian Fund is dedicated to helping kids who come out of abusive and neglectful situations get on their feet and eventually become self-sustaining adults.