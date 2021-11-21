 Skip to main content
Royal Chaffee proudly displays the rock he found.

Children hunt for painted rocks at the Children's Garden Thanksgiving event

Around 400 rocks were hid in the Children's Garden

Emery and Aslin Bikfalvy

Sky Adams organizes his rocks.

Violet Viola puts her rocks back in her basket.

Nicholas Morales rests with his collection.

Kayla Pope and Orion Buckley

Samantha Laeger and Kendall Marks

Around 400 rocks were hid throughout the Children's Garden.

Alana Silva counts her rocks.

The scavenger hunt was held Nov. 21.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Children's Garden and Art Center teamed up with the Sarasota Rocks project Sunday afternoon for an inspired Thanksgiving event — local and visiting families searched all throughout the Children's Garden for hundreds of painted rocks. 

The Thanksgiving Rock Hunt had around 400 rocks provided by Sarasota Rocks, a global kindness group project that paints rocks and hides them in Sarasota and elsewhere in the hopes of spreading good feelings and memories.

Founder Julie Farnsworth and a homeschool group painted the rocks over three weeks to be ready for the big day. 

"Rocks have been coming and going," Farnsworth said. "I sent out an email saying I needed help because I realized I only had 100 rocks."

Children hunted for the many rocks and went home with around 10 each. 

 

