Co-chairwomen Renee Ryckman, Samantha Gholar and Krystel Beall

Children First takes supporters to the beach for fashion show

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 |

Co-chairwomen Renee Ryckman, Samantha Gholar and Krystel Beall

Daria Ferreira, Kimmie Mangum, Tanya Ramos, Melissa Long, Heather Wrigley and Keli Crowley

Daria Ferreira, Kimmie Mangum, Tanya Ramos, Melissa Long, Heather Wrigley and Keli Crowley

There were a number of pop-ups with clothes and other accessories guests could pick up.

There were a number of pop-ups with clothes and other accessories guests could pick up.

Kelly Abercrombie, Brent Greeno and Taylor Mock

Kelly Abercrombie, Brent Greeno and Taylor Mock

Samantha Kingsley and Alyssa Simons

Samantha Kingsley and Alyssa Simons

Jennifer Keller and Adrienne McCutcheon

Jennifer Keller and Adrienne McCutcheon

Janna Kim, Megan Wenget and Susan Tagle

Janna Kim, Megan Wenget and Susan Tagle

Isa Chauhan and Ashley Burroughs

Isa Chauhan and Ashley Burroughs

Krystel and Matt Beall

Krystel and Matt Beall

VP of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers and President and CEO Philip Tavill

VP of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers and President and CEO Philip Tavill

Carol Ayers and Sally Altman

Carol Ayers and Sally Altman

Liz Lowe and Christina Unkel

Liz Lowe and Christina Unkel

Jeremy and Alysha Shelby

Jeremy and Alysha Shelby

Susan Tone and Barbara Gurchiek

Susan Tone and Barbara Gurchiek

Rebecca Lieberher, Don Fredericks, Jen Keller and Rebecca Mayers

Rebecca Lieberher, Don Fredericks, Jen Keller and Rebecca Mayers

Teri Sayre, Michelle Butler and Erin Chokr

Teri Sayre, Michelle Butler and Erin Chokr

Sarah and Jackie Rolfe

Sarah and Jackie Rolfe

Kelly Quigley, Sally Schule and Jenni Hudson

Kelly Quigley, Sally Schule and Jenni Hudson

Tanya Ramos, Kimmie Magnum and Keli Crowley

Tanya Ramos, Kimmie Magnum and Keli Crowley

Jaime Marco, Patti Wertheimer, Wendy Born and Monica Rissler

Jaime Marco, Patti Wertheimer, Wendy Born and Monica Rissler

Each orchid arrangement was for sale at $25.

Each orchid arrangement was for sale at $25.

Tara Cocco, Ali Jaynes, Christina McKee, Heather Paben and Cathy Pizarro

Tara Cocco, Ali Jaynes, Christina McKee, Heather Paben and Cathy Pizarro

Flip Flops & Fashion was held Oct. 30 at Sharky's on the Pier in Venice.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Children First and its supporters took a beach day Oct. 30 for the annual Flip Flips & Fashion event.

Guests mingled in the much-needed shade beneath a tent on the shoreline outside Sharkey's on the Pier. A new feature this year was the Bubble Bar, a champagne lounge that had some guests picking up drinks before lunch. The program's fashion show was emceed by co-chairwoman Krystel Beall and her husband Matt Beall and had adult and child models alike walking up and down the sandy runway. 

Children First supports at-risk children and families and promotes early education in the Sarasota community.

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

