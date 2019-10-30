Children First and its supporters took a beach day Oct. 30 for the annual Flip Flips & Fashion event.

Guests mingled in the much-needed shade beneath a tent on the shoreline outside Sharkey's on the Pier. A new feature this year was the Bubble Bar, a champagne lounge that had some guests picking up drinks before lunch. The program's fashion show was emceed by co-chairwoman Krystel Beall and her husband Matt Beall and had adult and child models alike walking up and down the sandy runway.

Children First supports at-risk children and families and promotes early education in the Sarasota community.