Children First supporters return to Sharkey's On The Pier for lobster dinner

Children First supporters enjoyed a breezy Saturday night complete with lobster dishes and a scenic sunset Nov. 2 at Sharkey's on the Pier.

The annual Rockin' Lobster beach party had Children First guests returning to Sharky's for a breezy evening of food, drinks and live music. Following a social hour complete with drinks and an appetizer buffet, guests sat down for the titular lobster meal and words from Children First leaders. Eli and Wendy Rivera then spoke to their experience as Children First parents. President and CEO Philip Tavill announced the raffle winner later in the evening.