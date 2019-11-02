 Skip to main content
Children First supporters return to Sharkey's On The Pier for lobster dinner

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Co-chairs Mitch and Lisa Olan, Katrina and Matt Otchet and Janna and Joshua Kim

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 |

Guests enjoyed a breezy Rockin' Lobster dinner Nov. 2.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Children First supporters enjoyed a breezy Saturday night complete with lobster dishes and a scenic sunset Nov. 2 at Sharkey's on the Pier. 

The annual Rockin' Lobster beach party had Children First guests returning to Sharky's for a breezy evening of food, drinks and live music. Following a social hour complete with drinks and an appetizer buffet, guests sat down for the titular lobster meal and words from Children First leaders. Eli and Wendy Rivera then spoke to their experience as Children First parents. President and CEO Philip Tavill announced the raffle winner later in the evening.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

