 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairs Keith and Adrienne Johnson, Janna and Joshua Kim with Andree and Mike Keebaugh

Guests dine on lobster for Children First

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Co-Chairs Keith and Adrienne Johnson, Janna and Joshua Kim with Andree and Mike Keebaugh

Buy this Photo
Vice President of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers, Speakers Mishya and Fitz Otis and President and CEO Philip Tavill

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Vice President of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers, Speakers Mishya and Fitz Otis and President and CEO Philip Tavill

Buy this Photo
A hand collage showed guests what their donation would go towards at Children First.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

A hand collage showed guests what their donation would go towards at Children First.

Buy this Photo
The centerpieces were made by Krystel Beall.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

The centerpieces were made by Krystel Beall.

Buy this Photo
Rollie and Cindy Horton

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Rollie and Cindy Horton

Buy this Photo
Lobsters were the center of the night.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Lobsters were the center of the night.

Buy this Photo
Dan and Donna Love

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Dan and Donna Love

Buy this Photo
Guests roasted marshmallows after dinner.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Guests roasted marshmallows after dinner.

Buy this Photo
HelloGorgeous set up a photobooth.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

HelloGorgeous set up a photobooth.

Buy this Photo
Tony Salas and Rachael Laughlin

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Tony Salas and Rachael Laughlin

Buy this Photo
Daniel and Amy Hammon

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Daniel and Amy Hammon

Buy this Photo
Debbie Shapiro, Barbara Barrett and Fran Nitschke

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Debbie Shapiro, Barbara Barrett and Fran Nitschke

Buy this Photo
Amy and Stefano Ragozzino

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Amy and Stefano Ragozzino

Buy this Photo
Marge and Vinnie Maisto

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Marge and Vinnie Maisto

Buy this Photo
Kirsten Olson, Frank Ford and Kim Reuter

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Kirsten Olson, Frank Ford and Kim Reuter

Buy this Photo
Steve and Melissa Reid with Elaine, Alanna and Jeff Densmore

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Steve and Melissa Reid with Elaine, Alanna and Jeff Densmore

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairs Joshua and Janna Kim with Helena and Doug Black and Daniel and Clarice Dokko

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Co-Chairs Joshua and Janna Kim with Helena and Doug Black and Daniel and Clarice Dokko

Buy this Photo
Steve and Christina Brown

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Steve and Christina Brown

Buy this Photo
The Josh Carroll Band played upbeat tunes.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

The Josh Carroll Band played upbeat tunes.

Buy this Photo
An appetizer bar was set up before the seated dinner.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

An appetizer bar was set up before the seated dinner.

Buy this Photo
Scarlett Guy and Katie Huyck

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Scarlett Guy and Katie Huyck

Buy this Photo
Children First hosts two events at Sharky's on the Pier each year.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Children First hosts two events at Sharky's on the Pier each year.

Buy this Photo
Tiki torches were set up along the beach to help keep guests warmer.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Tiki torches were set up along the beach to help keep guests warmer.

Buy this Photo
Chairs were set up around the campfire.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Chairs were set up around the campfire.

Buy this Photo
The sun sank below the horizon during the event.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

The sun sank below the horizon during the event.

Buy this Photo
Vice President of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers welcomes guests to Rockin' Lobster.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Vice President of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers welcomes guests to Rockin' Lobster.

Buy this Photo
Fitz Otis was the featured speaker for the evening.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Fitz Otis was the featured speaker for the evening.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Rockin' Lobster beach party was hosted Nov. 3 at Sharky's on the Pier in Venice.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

As the sun sank off in the horizon the Suncoast, guests mingled on the beach and under the tent at Sharky's on the Pier in Venice. 

The annual Rockin' Lobster beach party was hosted Nov. 3, and is their second event at Sharky's this week. 

Cold drinks and an appetizer buffet were enjoyed before the program began. Vice President of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers opened the program with the welcome. Then the guest speaker, Fitz Otis, came on stage to talk about his experience as being a Children First dad. 

The beach party continued with a lobster meal, roasting marshmallows by the fire on the beach and a firework show.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement