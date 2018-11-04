Guests dine on lobster for Children First

As the sun sank off in the horizon the Suncoast, guests mingled on the beach and under the tent at Sharky's on the Pier in Venice.

The annual Rockin' Lobster beach party was hosted Nov. 3, and is their second event at Sharky's this week.

Cold drinks and an appetizer buffet were enjoyed before the program began. Vice President of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers opened the program with the welcome. Then the guest speaker, Fitz Otis, came on stage to talk about his experience as being a Children First dad.

The beach party continued with a lobster meal, roasting marshmallows by the fire on the beach and a firework show.