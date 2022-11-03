 Skip to main content
Chairwomen Krystel Beall and Ollie Johnson

Children First returns with Flip Flops & Fashion

Chairwomen Krystel Beall and Ollie Johnson

VP of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers welcomes the audience.

VP of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers welcomes the audience.

Maria Rodriguez and Evan Ackerman

Maria Rodriguez and Evan Ackerman

Michelle Czekanski, Edith Spajl, Sabine Straesser, Silke Weiss and Annabel Serio

Michelle Czekanski, Edith Spajl, Sabine Straesser, Silke Weiss and Annabel Serio

Cheri and Donna Pachota with Kara Morgan

Cheri and Donna Pachota with Kara Morgan

Alissa Silvers sells artistic creations.

Alissa Silvers sells artistic creations.

Jersey Shelby and Donna Koffman

Jersey Shelby and Donna Koffman

Pam Greer, T. Ann Brown and Brenda Belsito

Pam Greer, T. Ann Brown and Brenda Belsito

Karen O'Neil, Linda Horn and Roselle Thomas

Karen O'Neil, Linda Horn and Roselle Thomas

Janna Kim and Kim McKay

Janna Kim and Kim McKay

Lauren Nielsen and Cindy Jaramillo

Lauren Nielsen and Cindy Jaramillo

Jules Mackie and Lisa Budslick

Jules Mackie and Lisa Budslick

Patti and Sarah Wertheimer with Kerry Yelle

Patti and Sarah Wertheimer with Kerry Yelle

VP of philanthropy Jessica Rogers with board members Jacque Ray

VP of philanthropy Jessica Rogers with board members Jacque Ray

Alyssa Simons, Patra Rueangaram and Aurélie van den Broek

Alyssa Simons, Patra Rueangaram and Aurélie van den Broek

Krystel and Matt Beall begin the fashion show.

Krystel and Matt Beall begin the fashion show.

Maria Rodriguez takes a moment to pose.

Maria Rodriguez takes a moment to pose.

Kelly Piscano walks down.

Kelly Piscano walks down.

Shantel Norman shows off some looks.

Shantel Norman shows off some looks.

Brenda Belsito walks the runway.

Brenda Belsito walks the runway.

The Shelby family walked down the runway as a team.

The Shelby family walked down the runway as a team.

The annual event was held Nov. 2.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Fashionistas took to the runway for Children First's annual Flip Flops & Fashions event on Nov. 2. 

Children First supporters met under a tent space next to Sharky's on the Pier for the annual fundraiser, which supports children and at-risk families. Attendees picked up drinks, mingled and shopped at a few of the pop-up vendor booths before sitting down for the program to begin.

Vice president of philanthropy Jessica Rogers welcomed the audience before passing it off to co-chairwoman Krystel Beall and her husband Matt Beall, who welcomed the many fashion models to walk down the runway. 

