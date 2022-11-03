Children First returns with Flip Flops & Fashion

Fashionistas took to the runway for Children First's annual Flip Flops & Fashions event on Nov. 2.

Children First supporters met under a tent space next to Sharky's on the Pier for the annual fundraiser, which supports children and at-risk families. Attendees picked up drinks, mingled and shopped at a few of the pop-up vendor booths before sitting down for the program to begin.

Vice president of philanthropy Jessica Rogers welcomed the audience before passing it off to co-chairwoman Krystel Beall and her husband Matt Beall, who welcomed the many fashion models to walk down the runway.