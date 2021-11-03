 Skip to main content
Matt and Krystel Beall with Jessica Rogers and President and CEO Philip Tavill

Children First returns to the beach for fashion fundraiser

Helen Mrueger, Suzanne Meirink and Wilma McCray

Kim Schuerman, Kim Miele and Caryn Patterson

Kathy Tolleson passes out hats.

Samantha Weires

Evan Ackerman, Megan Wenger, Samantha Kinglsey and Alyssa Simons

Lauren Nielson

Katie Reynolds shows off a yoga mat.

Doris Johnson shows off her golf style.

Marcus Thomas shows off her golf style.

Kelsey Lomonaco and Brody Beall

Maggie Rogers hands out scrunchies.

Gina Jones, Linda Westrick, Katrina Otchet, Amanda Johnson, Mary Wescoat, Monika Zalachowski and Adrienne Gould-Chouquette

Teri Sayre and Susan Hines

Courtney Bonacuse, Donna Koffman and Daria Fairchild

Kelly Barrett

Jasmine Akins

Pat Anderson

Donna Pachota and Lisa Giglio

Carly Miri and Kaley Jackson

Kelly Pisano

Jennie Compton, Knickole Barger and Kelly Abercrombie

Daenarys Harrington

Alysha and Asher Shelby

Lesley France and Renee Phinney

Jennifer Magana and Ashley Salmons

Susan Hines, Laura Turkovics and Jennifer Fisher

President and CEO struts down the walkway.

Amber Morris and Adrienne Johnson

Christina Unkel, Nichole Zych, Liz Lowe and Jamie Lemp

Jennifer Simma, Kristin Fulkerson and Liz Stamoulis

Holly Skowronski with Modern Soul Boutique sold jewelry.

VP of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers started the program.

Matt and Krystel Beall started the fashion show.

Elaine Barber and Debbie Dietz

Jules Mackle, Lisa Budslick and Renee Ryckman

Dorothy Libron-Green with Kimberly Parris

Lark Baxter and Tony Wood

Flip Flops & Fashion was held at Nov. 3.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

After a time away, the Children First organization returned to Sharky's on the Pier in Venice for its Flip Flops & Fashion fundraiser on Nov. 3. 

Supporters gathered under a tent on the beach alongside Sharky's for a fun event that started with mingling and shopping before lunch. President and CEO Philip Tavill and VP of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers lauded the group's progress during the pandemic before sponsors Matt and Krystel Beall announced the many models for the event's fashion show.

Men, women and children donned tropical and beachy looks and walked the fashion runway that went throughout the tent area. 

There was also a special surprise for two Children First employees. Rogers presented bouquets of flowers as tokens of gratitude to Samantha Kingsley and Megan Wenger, who have respectively spent 11 and seven years with the nonprofit. The pair will soon be departing for new positions, but were shocked and overjoyed to be given farewell gifts.

"We were completed caught off guard," Wenger said. "It was a big surprise but very meaningful."

"We've formed a family with this organization in the time we've been here," Kingsley said."It was nice to be recognized."

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

