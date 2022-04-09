 Skip to main content
Candice, Bill, Maryl and Lauren Henry

Children First heads Into The Woods at Fairytale Ball

The night had a fantasy forest theme.

Paulette Saggio and Linnea McAlpin with co-chairs Linda Monda and John Mabardi

Co-chairs Dr. Jacque and Lacy Ray

Alyssa Simons and Jessica Rogers

The event had a fantasy forest setting.

Nick Ferline and Aubrey Simons

Adrienne and Keith Johnson

Joe and Lisa Adamaitis

Hunter Carpenter, Jennifer Gray, Hanna Foster and Connor Borden

Norma and Albert Cohen

Robin and David Shapiro

Dennis Walsh and Eleonore Freihofer

Phyllis and Hank Battie

John Herz-Midler and Denise Cotler

Kathleen Coty

Susan and Bill Kelley with Elenor Maxheim and Jane Matson

Daniel Budslick and Elma Pandza with Lisa and John Budslick

The night had a fantasy forest theme.

The night had a fantasy forest theme.

Lisa Baker, Caleb Tavill, Dr. Christine Laramee, Fred Tavill, President and CEO Philip Tavill and Joyce Tavill

Errol and Christy Sackett

Mark and Katie Padgett

Marci and Michael Klein

Renee Phinney

Lauren Nielsen sings to start the program.

Jessica Rogers thanks the audience.

Parent speaker Olivia Harvey spoke to her appreciation of Children First.

Phil Tavill as the big bad wolf

Phil Tavill thanks the audience.

Stephanie and Allen Hochfelder were recognized for their $350,000 multi-year gift to Children First.

The night had a fantasy forest theme.

Laura Peppard and Evan Ackerman

Rebecca and Seth Berman

Danica Jojic and Vlado Konatar

Dick and Deborah Miller

The fantasy forest event was held April 9.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Children First supporters entered a fantasy forest during the organization's Fairytale Ball at Michael's On East on April 9. 

The annual event — held in person once again after two years of online presentations — transformed the Michael's On East ballroom into a verdant and magical forest to match the "Into The Woods" theme. Guests matched the theme with a series of colorful and extravagant designs that evoked fantasy figures and storybook villains. The event benefits Children First's development screenings, early childhood education programs and more. 

The night's program started in earnest following the social hour where vice president of philanthropy Jessica Rogers welcomed the audience back to the event. Guests heard from speaker Olivia Harvey who detailed how Children First has benefited her and her family. Children First President and CEO Philip Tavill later took the stage as the Big Bad Wolf to address the crowd. 

Supporters Stephanie and Allen Hochfelder were also recognized for their $350,000 multiyear gift for Children First's annual support fund. Rogers presented the couple with a bouquet of flowers in appreciation. 

The night concluded with music and dancing.

