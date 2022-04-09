Children First heads Into The Woods at Fairytale Ball

Children First supporters entered a fantasy forest during the organization's Fairytale Ball at Michael's On East on April 9.

The annual event — held in person once again after two years of online presentations — transformed the Michael's On East ballroom into a verdant and magical forest to match the "Into The Woods" theme. Guests matched the theme with a series of colorful and extravagant designs that evoked fantasy figures and storybook villains. The event benefits Children First's development screenings, early childhood education programs and more.

The night's program started in earnest following the social hour where vice president of philanthropy Jessica Rogers welcomed the audience back to the event. Guests heard from speaker Olivia Harvey who detailed how Children First has benefited her and her family. Children First President and CEO Philip Tavill later took the stage as the Big Bad Wolf to address the crowd.

Supporters Stephanie and Allen Hochfelder were also recognized for their $350,000 multiyear gift for Children First's annual support fund. Rogers presented the couple with a bouquet of flowers in appreciation.

The night concluded with music and dancing.