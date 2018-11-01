 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Lisa Jackson, Lisa Giglio and Renee Ryckman

Children First supporters dip their toes in the sand

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018

Co-Chairwomen Lisa Jackson, Lisa Giglio and Renee Ryckman

Vice President of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers and President and CEO Philip Tavill

All six vendors donated a portion of their sales from the luncheon to Children First.

The tables were set up underneath a large tent in the sand.

Shari Phillips and Marisol Proctor

Jessica Farrelly and Aly Busse

The luncheon and fashion show was hosted on the beach.

Clothing, jewelry, accessories and more were on sale at the luncheon.

Annmarie Kuffer and Pam Stith

Leanne Swor, Cally Adkins and Laura Leeming

Guests could purchase an orchid centerpiece for $25.

Kids who attend Children First made cards that sold for $15 a packet.

Stacey Crawford and Manda Jordan

Fashions ranged from cocktail attire to weekend wear to athletic styles.

Sharon Kunkel and Paula Murray

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Marilou Handloser and Rachel and Hope Wenk.

Shannon Foxwell, Krystel Beall, Tiffany Coble and Lea Szymanski

Sally Altman and Carol Ayers

Rod and Elaine Hershberger

Kim O'Connor, Hope Wenk, Shari Phillips, Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman

Guests had a chance to win a pair of flip flops by filling out the chance drawing card at their seat.

Guests could purchase chance drawing tickets to win prizes such as this margarita bucket.

Samantha Gholar walks the runway in a Scout and Molly's sequin dress.

An aunt and niece duo walked the runway in Kapri Couture.

Kapri Couture is a bohemian fashion boutique.

Asa Thomas walks the runway.

Five stores featured outfits in the runway show.

Ashley Gruters shows off an athletic set from Debbie Dannheisser Threads.

Montana Taplinger walks the runway.

Children First kids walk the runway in clothes from Debbie Dannheisser Threads.

Cliff Roles' granddaughters, Azzi and Emmy, run down the runway in their princess dresses from Buttons and Bows.

The models take a last loop around the runway.

President and CEO Philip Tavill gives a speech before lunch.

Flip Flops & Fashion was held Nov. 1 at Sharky's on the Pier in Venice.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Children First started a busy weekend of fundraising Nov.1 with its annual fashion show, Flip Flops & Fashion.

This more casual yet stylish event at Sharky's on the Pier in Venice took place under a tent on the beach. Six vendors set up shop for guests to browse and buy during social hour, offering products ranging from clothing to jewelry to handmade cards created by children who attend Children First programs.

The fashion show started after the social hour, showcasing clothing and jewelry items from Buttons and Bows, Debbie Dannheisser Threads, Kapri Couture, L. Boutique and Scout and Molly's.  

Children First will be hosting another fundraiser, its annual Rockin' Lobster event, on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Sharky's on the Pier. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

