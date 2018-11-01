Children First supporters dip their toes in the sand

Children First started a busy weekend of fundraising Nov.1 with its annual fashion show, Flip Flops & Fashion.

This more casual yet stylish event at Sharky's on the Pier in Venice took place under a tent on the beach. Six vendors set up shop for guests to browse and buy during social hour, offering products ranging from clothing to jewelry to handmade cards created by children who attend Children First programs.

The fashion show started after the social hour, showcasing clothing and jewelry items from Buttons and Bows, Debbie Dannheisser Threads, Kapri Couture, L. Boutique and Scout and Molly's.

Children First will be hosting another fundraiser, its annual Rockin' Lobster event, on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Sharky's on the Pier.