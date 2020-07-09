Children 'act up' at summer camp in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch 9-year-old Stella Guido and Cora Kovatch might have the beginning of a new play in mind.

As they battled in a game of "Boo" July 7 under the pavilion at Bob Gardner Community Park, they both ducked and flailed as they acted out their "death by seagull."

Guido later said a prop could be feathers to use in her "death by seagull" battle, while fellow camper Layla Korenan suggested she hold cheeseburgers to give the seagulls a reason to attack.

Alyssa Goudy, production manager for The Players Centre for Performing Arts, was leading them and a handful of other children in a variety of acting games during "The Players in the Park" camp. References to the "death by seagull" segment kept creeping into the conversation.

"This is the start of something great," Goudy said. "You really may need to copyright it."

The Players Center for Performing Arts is offering "The Players in the Park" hourlong summer camp for children ages 8-14 on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 6 at Bob Gardner Community Park. The camp is free to attend.