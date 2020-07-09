 Skip to main content
During a game of "Boo!" 9-year-old Greenbrook resident Stella Guido wins an a contest of who can act "death by seagull" best.

Children 'act up' at summer camp in Lakewood Ranch

Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020

McNeal Elementary School's Charlotte Nickell, 8 learns how having focus as an actor gives presence on stage. It is demonstrated through the task of first standing idly, and then counting something in front of an audience.

Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020 |

The Players Centre for Performing Arts' Production Manager Alyssa Goudy says it is important for actors to pay attention to other performers on stage, to focus and to make eye contact with one another.

Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Garrett Onstad counts screws in the pavilion at Bob Gardner Park to better understand how having something to do in front of an audience is less awkward.

Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch 9-year-old Cora Kovatch, center, pretends to bounce a basketball to another camper.

Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020 |

Camper Ben Armstrong, of Sarasota, turns a pretend basketball into another object before passing it to another camper. The game taught the importance of eye contact and focus.

Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020 |

The Players Centre for Performing Arts' studio administrator Logan Junkins pretends to hula hoop after a camper passes it to him.

Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020 |

The Players Centre for Performing Arts offers Players in the Park summer camp in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch 9-year-old Stella Guido and Cora Kovatch might have the beginning of a new play in mind.

As they battled in a game of "Boo" July 7 under the pavilion at Bob Gardner Community Park, they both ducked and flailed as they acted out their "death by seagull."

Guido later said a prop could be feathers to use in her "death by seagull" battle, while fellow camper Layla Korenan suggested she hold cheeseburgers to give the seagulls a reason to attack.

Alyssa Goudy, production manager for The Players Centre for Performing Arts, was leading them and a handful of other children in a variety of acting games during "The Players in the Park" camp. References to the "death by seagull" segment kept creeping into the conversation.

"This is the start of something great," Goudy said. "You really may need to copyright it."

The Players Center for Performing Arts is offering "The Players in the Park" hourlong summer camp for children ages 8-14 on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 6 at Bob Gardner Community Park. The camp is free to attend.

