Members of Pets Advocates Working in Sarasota Eileen Fitzgerald, Luann Topp, Dianne Zellman and Mary Nissen

Child Protection Centers thanks community partners at Blue Ribbon Breakfast

Friday, Apr. 6, 2018 |

Child Protection Center Executive Director Douglas Stanley with John Annis

Heather Girk, Joseph Matteen, Sarah Tribelhorn and Erick Quevedo

Catherine DeGendice and Denni Stolze

Benjamin Meff, Oscar Guinart, Bertany Cammer and Todd Reale

Diane Ballinger and Molly Swift

Chris Catanzara and Tamara Tridle

Child Protection Center volunteers receive recognition during the breakfast event.

This year's community hero award recipients were school counselors. Morgan Taylor and Pamela Davis-Colkey accepted the award from Michelle McSwain.

Child Protection Center’s 14th Annual Blue Ribbon Breakfast honors those who serve through all facets of child abuse prevention and awareness.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The Michael’s On East ballroom was a sea of every shade of blue, the national color for child abuse awareness, for the Child Protection Center’s 14th Annual Blue Ribbon Breakfast on April 6. 

April is Child Abuse Prevention month and the event is held each April to honor and thank members of organizations that help the Child Protection Center in the fight against child abuse. Dozens of partner organizations attended the event including local attorneys, the Sarasota Police Department and the Florida Department of Children and Families.


“When we're working well together, we create a safety net that prevents children and families from falling through the cracks,” said Douglas Stanley, Child Protection Center's executive director. “It's important not only for us to work together, but we want to engage our community, and one of the ways we do that is raising awareness. We want to create ambassadors for the whole child welfare system, and when we do that, children and families benefit.”

