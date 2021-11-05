 Skip to main content
VP of Philanthropy Sheila Miller and Executive Director Douglas Staley

Child Protection Center brings Night of Hope and Healing to Suncoast Air Center

Josh Connors and speaker Ashley Connors brings their son Finn.

Each table had a colorful bucket-and-sand arrangement.

Rick and Karen Abell with Gary Miller

Pam and Zach Duke

Django the support dog

Guests bid on silent auction items.

Lou Ann Linn with Kelly and Kathy Oliver

Sandy and Dave Wilson

Dan Starostecki

Pam and John Holic

Kimberlie Buchanan and Lauren Corriveau

Child Protection Center committee members

Amber Haller, Sarah Kruysman and Meghan Vinopal

Helen and Thane Ostroth

Phil and Fawne Adams

Michelle Butler, Samantha Solie and Melissa Caldwell

Tommy Villani and Nina Fiorita

Staci Baer and Donna Koffman

The event made its return on Nov. 4.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

It's been nearly two years since the Child Protection Center had an in-person event — the organization had hosted its annual Night of Hope and Healing in early 2020.

Though it's been some time since the organization hosted the fundraiser, Executive Director Douglas Staley was excited to be back again and felt his group's supporters were, too. 

"People are ready to get back to (our events)" Staley said. 

The 42nd annual benefit held at the Suncoast Air Center in Venice on Nov. 4 helps the nonprofit provide services for child abuse victims. 

Guests ate, drank and played games for the first hour before Staley spoke with the assembled crowd. The group then played a video taking guests on a virtual tour of the CPC building before putting on a live auction.

Guests later heard from Ashley Connors, a former client who was helped by Child Protection Center.

