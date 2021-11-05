Child Protection Center brings Night of Hope and Healing to Suncoast Air Center

It's been nearly two years since the Child Protection Center had an in-person event — the organization had hosted its annual Night of Hope and Healing in early 2020.

Though it's been some time since the organization hosted the fundraiser, Executive Director Douglas Staley was excited to be back again and felt his group's supporters were, too.

"People are ready to get back to (our events)" Staley said.

The 42nd annual benefit held at the Suncoast Air Center in Venice on Nov. 4 helps the nonprofit provide services for child abuse victims.

Guests ate, drank and played games for the first hour before Staley spoke with the assembled crowd. The group then played a video taking guests on a virtual tour of the CPC building before putting on a live auction.

Guests later heard from Ashley Connors, a former client who was helped by Child Protection Center.