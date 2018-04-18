 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Tina Granthon and Clara Renardus de Villanueva

Child Protection Center supporters take flight

Wednesday, Apr. 18, 2018 |

Lorri Loughlin and Karen Valentino

Hydrangeas in white, blue and purple adorned the tables.

Each guest was given a marble for the Pilar of Hope.

Each table assignment was decorated with a butterfly.

Paper flowers by CC's Paper Artistry decorated the front of the ballroom.

Butterflies were hanging from the ceiling.

Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman

Clara Renardus de Villanueva painted a painting for the evening.

The painting was auctioned off at the end of the evening.

A mini pillar of hope, the symbol of Child Protection Center, sat at the front of the room.

Brooke, a Suncoast Humane Society therapy pet, greets guests.

Erin Shriver, a textile designer, worked with child survivor Travis to create a piece to sell during the gala.

Kelly Marsh and Phil Rockey

Dan and Nicole Starostecki

Hope Wenk, Jill Larson, Stacie Baer and Shari Phillips

Lisa Libertore and Gregg Sledziewski

Linda Marks, Sherry Chapman and Annika Grande

Elaine and Rod Hershberger

Trista Tamburello and Wendy Mann Resrick

JP and Michelle Gniady

Keith and Michelle Senglaub

Denise Cotler and Wendy Deming

Terri Klauber, Nikki Sedacca and Pamela Hughes

Jaime Still and Lauren Hughey

Melissa and Ian Howard

A candy bar was available for guests to enjoy.

Co-Chairwomen Clara Renardus de Villanueva and Tina Granthon welcome guests to the gala and thank the sponsors.

Blue Ties & Butterflies was held April 18 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Hearts fluttered for Child Protection Center at the Blue Ties and Butterflies gala on April 18 at Michael's On East. 

This mission-focused gala brought guests together to support children in the community affected by child abuse. 

Social hour was hosted in the atrium where eventgoers mingled while enjoying cocktails and appetizers. Shortly following was dinner, a mission moment, live auction and a special performance. 

The evening concluded with a special shout-out to board president Karen Valentino, who celebrated her birthday at the gala.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

