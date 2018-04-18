Child Protection Center supporters take flight

Hearts fluttered for Child Protection Center at the Blue Ties and Butterflies gala on April 18 at Michael's On East.

This mission-focused gala brought guests together to support children in the community affected by child abuse.

Social hour was hosted in the atrium where eventgoers mingled while enjoying cocktails and appetizers. Shortly following was dinner, a mission moment, live auction and a special performance.

The evening concluded with a special shout-out to board president Karen Valentino, who celebrated her birthday at the gala.