A home in Cherokee Park tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jessica Tibbetts, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1753 North Drive to Ryan and Lindsay Martin, of Sarasota, for $3,632,000. Built in 1937, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,702 square feet of living area. It sold for $2 million in 2020.

SARASOTA

H.A. Nichols

David Hopkins, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, sold his home at 1704 Arlington St. to Ronald Shugar, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2.05 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,545 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2004.

Vue

Randall and Karen Shaw, trustees, of Bedford, New Hampshire, sold the Unit 206 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Jeremy Nelson and Richard Corey, of Charleston, West Virginia, for $1.7 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $985,200 in 2018.

San Marco

Abraham Joseph Margolis and Helen May Margolis, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 604 condominium at 1188 N. Tamiami Trail to Arthur Foreman Jr., trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.05 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,411 square feet of living area. It sold for $810,000 in 2007.

Cedar Cove Estates

Paul and Carolyn Sheatler sold their home at 1938 Baywood Terrace to Stephen and Laura D’Angelo, of Sarasota, for $970,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,362 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,000 in 2020.

Payne Park Village

Thomas Martin Dudek and Katherine Marie Dudek, of Austin, Texas, sold their home at 421 Gowdy Road to Glen Falls Cottage LLC for $950,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,461 square feet of living area. It sold for $631,000 in 2020.

Cocoanut Avenue

Gerald Walker and Craig Riley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 200 Cocoanut Ave. #7 to Mark Spears, trustee, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It sold for $551,100 in 2019.

1500 State Street

William Wenzel and Matthew Wenzel, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 401 condominium at 1500 State St. to Rudina Gjinali and Dritan Gjinali, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, for $775,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,028 square feet of living area. It sold for $521,000 in 2018.

Gulf Gate

Richard Charles Meakin, William Ashley Thomas Meakin and Robert Paul Meakin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3140 Prairie Lane to Bonnie Starr, of Sarasota, for $634,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,828 square feet of living area. It sold for $108,000 in 1993.

Schindler’s

SIPPE LLC sold the home at 1726 Eighth St. to Paradise Isle Properties LP for $565,000. Built in 1971, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,569 square feet of living area. It sold for $91,400 in 2014.

Broadway Promenade

Charles and Sharon Knaup, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1414 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Gerardo Gerardi and Rosanna Ramirez, of Sarasota, for $547,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,459 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,100 in 2007.

Denham Acres

Ronny and Maureen Wilk, of E. Amherst, New York, sold their home at 6115 Carlton Ave. to Daniel Rakitin, of Osprey, for $547,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,806 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2020.

Morning Glory Ridge

Leah Johnstone and Laura Henry, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4311 Bell Ave. to Judith Homich, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,105 square feet of living area. It sold for $57,200 in 2016.

Blossom Brook

Karen Smith, of Portland, Oregon, sold her home at 2305 Grove St. to Kathleen Lentz and Charles Korger, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,308 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,000 in 2012.

Pelican Cove

Joseph and Roberta Hellman, of Guilford, Connecticut, sold their Unit 247 condominium at 1526 Pelican Point Drive to Atlas Florida Property LLC for $500,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2017.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Isles

Gary and Kathleen Hanzel, of Englewood, sold their home at 5414 Shadow Lawn Drive to Monroe County Real Estate Holdings LLC for $2.15 million. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,989 square feet of living area. It sold for $505,000 in 2010.

Somerset Cove

Patrick Adams, of Los Angeles, sold his Unit 8 condominium at 3927 Somerset Drive to Riley and Diane Smith, of Siesta Key, for $1.4 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,758 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2017.

Sabal Palms

Raymond and Kathy Linn Pearson, of Akron, Ohio, sold their home at 6525 Sabal Drive to 6525 Sabal LLC for $1.35 million. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,848 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 2020.

North Harbor

Shucheng Liu and Yue Juan Tan, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, sold their home at 1302 Roberts Bay Lane to John and Corinne Lomangino, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,095 square feet of living area. It sold for $442,000 in 2019.

Crystal Sands

Nancy Potter, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the Unit 603 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Dennis Kern and Brian Sullivan, of Longboat Key, for $1.2 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2003.

Siesta Key

Steven Caputo, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1223 Lyric Lane to Allison Marie Daugherty and Jason Matthew Daugherty, of Pittsburgh, for $1.06 million. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,075 square feet of living area. It sold for $143,500 in 1994.

Midnight Cove

Susan Lillia Baird Kennedy, trustee, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, sold the Unit 623 condominium at 6318 Midnight Cove Road to MIDNIGHT SKIES 623 LLC for $850,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $569,000 in 2015.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

TAG LP sold the Unit 301 condominium at 6267 Midnight Pass Road to Daniel Bruce Lundquist and Kelly Marie Lundquist, of Cloquet, Minnesota, for $849,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $134,000 in 1990.

PALMER RANCH

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Terry and Dorothy Green, of Pensacola, sold their home at 5361 Popoli Way to Richard Bukovich and Michel Carra, of Eastham, Massachusetts, for $775,100. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $448,700 in 2019.

Sandhill Preserve

Donald Scott Eckman, trustee, sold the home at 5968 Snowy Egret Drive to Ainour Werbock, of Sarasota, for $747,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,675 square feet of living area. It sold for $388,000 in 2017.

Villagewalk

Sandra Stewart, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5524 Bilbao Place to Robert and Pamela Miller, of Sarasota, for $740,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,692 square feet of living area. It sold for $302,700 in 2001.

Barbara Cochrane, of Holbrook, New York, sold the home at 5781 Ivrea Drive to Ed and Kate Kochis, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $196,700 in 2002.

Promenade Estates

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 12536 Night View Drive to Daniel Guillermo and Teresa Amy Nicole Antivilo, of Sarasota, for $731,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,615 square feet of living area.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Jan and Mary Ann Chalfant, trustees, of Yorktown, Indiana, sold the home at 8717 Bellussi Drive to Rodney and Candace Secrest, of Bedford, Pennsylvania, for $700,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $419,100 in 2017.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Deborah Benham Graham, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3864 Spyglass Hill Road to John Grocki, of New Hyde Park, New York, for $665,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,179 square feet of living area. It sold for $247,000 in 1996.

Sunrise Golf Club Estates

Linda Hahnel and Kimberly and Craig Sheffield, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6126 Approach Lane to Nicholas and Amberly Walter, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, for $565,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,580 square feet of living area. It sold for $293,000 in 2020.

OSPREY

W.B. Webb’s

Kevin and Lisa Carlson, of North Port, sold their home at 38 W. Bay St. to Charles Miller and Rita Miller, trustees, of Tavernier, for $670,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,124 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2013.

Willowbend

Bryan and Holly Droppert sold their home at 568 Crane Prairie Way to Timothy and Renee Spitz, of Effingham, Illinois, for $600,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,165 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in January.

Blackburn Point Marina Village

Claudia Chase Owens, trustee, of Venice, sold the Unit 9 condominium at 1134 Beachcomber Court to 9550 High Gate 1525 LLC for $510,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,040 square feet of living area. It sold for $454,800 in 2005.

NOKOMIS

Laurel Woodlands

Wolfgang and Brigitte Holtgen, trustees, of Laatzen, Germany, sold their home at 1112 Hoover St. to James and Jill DeMarco, of Nokomis, for $520,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,199 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2001.