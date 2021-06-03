Cheers to the Lakewood Ranch High graduates

Jackeline Espinoza, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, decorated her graduation cap to say "Lo logramos Mama, Papa," which means "We did it Mama, Papa" in Spanish.

Espinoza wanted to use her cap as a way to thank her parents, Matilde and Andres Espinoza, who migrated to the United States from Mexico, for their support as she went through high school. Espinoza is the first in her family to graduate high school.

"It feels so amazing," Espinoza said. "I'm blessed to be the first to graduate. I feel so happy I completed my four years, and I'm excited for the next chapter."

At least 580 Lakewood Ranch High School seniors walked across the baseball field at LECOM Park June 3 to receive their diplomas and start the next step in their lives.

"It's a great feeling after all those hard times in high school to finally reach this point," said Christopher Walker, a graduate.