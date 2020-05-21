 Skip to main content
Diana Martin holds up a cutout of her daughter Brooke and Angela Gulbrandsen, holds up a cutout of her daughter Toni. Brooke Martin and Toni Gulbrandsen are seniors this year and were on the Silver Stars dance team together.

Cheers to the Lakewood Ranch graduates

Todd Melzer, Greta and Emily Miller and Marni Mount show off the signs they made for seniors. "I'm excited to be able to do something for them to get excited about graduation," Greta Miller says.

Michael and Jessica McIntyre celebrate their daughter Emma graduating from Lakewood Ranch High School. "These kids haven't gotten to celebrate," Jessica McIntyre says. "They deserve a chance to celebrate something."

Jennifer Venuto, Jackie Breiner and Avelina Besse cheer as seniors drive by to get their caps and gowns. The parade was a surprise to honor seniors.

Dozens of Lakewood Ranch High School parents line Mustang Alley for a surprise parade for seniors who are picking up their caps and gowns.

Dawn Schmid and Gwyn Ingham enjoy celebrating their graduating seniors together. Ingham's son Owen also celebrated his 18th birthday on the same day he picked up his cap and gown for graduation.

Stacey Gadeken and Alison Denboggende love being able to do something to honor their seniors. Gadaken told her son Brandon she was going to work but actually went to the parade to surprise him.

Michelle Collette, Lisa Stone and Fran Brandt say celebrating their seniors is bittersweet. Collette cried when her daughter Cassidy Ditsworth drove through the parade.

Fran Brandt decorates the back windshield of her car for her daughter Emily.

Paula Laurvick and Tracy Huston say it's wonderful to see dozens of parents supporting all the seniors graduating this year.

Trenisha Perry decorates her car and a sign for her son Omarius Miller.

Dave Peters plays harmonica as seniors pass by in their cars. He was at the parade to cheer for his daughter Gina Basilone.

Angie and Larry Jackson use pom poms and signs to cheer for seniors. "It's emotional and exciting," Angie Jackson says. "It's nice people took the time to come out and celebrate everyone's kids."

Beth and Barry Durham celebrate their son Matthew's graduation. Beth Durham says Matthew's graduation might mean more to her than him because they're able to celebrate all his hard work and accomplishments.

David and Carol Wilson enjoy supporting their son Michael in the parade.

Teachers and staff members of the school encourage seniors to remain strong as they close out the year and await graduation.

Lakewood Ranch High School teachers and staff members Charles Cook, Laura Anderson, Maggie Sharrer, Carol Lidey and Jeremy Schiller pass out yard signs to seniors.

Language arts teacher Mary Ellen Eskett and math teacher Amy Adams cheer for seniors as they come by. "It's funny because they don't recognize us until we take off our masks," Adams says.

Science teachers Larry Hickman and Faust Delazzer wish they could hug their seniors or shake their hands as they see them drive through to get their caps and gowns.

Brooke Martin, a senior, gets free sunglasses from science teacher Faust Delazzer.

Deb Bailey and Catherine Franek love getting to see seniors as they drive by. Bailey says it's bittersweet.

Teachers and staff post signs congratulating seniors.

Ben Hall, a social studies teacher, says seniors aren't graduating under the ideal circumstances but the school is there to support them.

Macie Adams, a math teacher, talks to senior Brooke Roberts. Roberts says it was fun to see her teachers again after being out of school for months.

Evelyn Williams, a guidance counselor, hands a cap and gown to senior Jennifer Lopez.

Peyton Miller, a senior, receives his cap and gown from Evelyn Williams, a guidance counselor.

Macie Adams, a math teacher, talks to senior Samantha van der Sommen as she waits for her cap and gown.

Sherri Haber, an ESE assistant, gives a cap and gown to senior Samantha van der Sommen. "I wasn't expecting the parade," van der Sommen says. "It was a lot of fun."

Lakewood Ranch High parents organize parade for seniors as they pick up caps and gowns.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

When Samantha van der Sommen, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, drove down Mustang Alley on May 21, she saw a sea of green and white balloons, homemade signs and dozens of parents lining the streets cheering.

“I wasn’t expecting the parade,” van der Sommen said. “It was a lot of fun.”

As van der Sommen continued driving, she stopped by a group of teachers passing out lawn signs congratulating seniors, another group giving out sunglasses and finally a group of teachers and staff members passing out caps and gowns.

With seniors ending their final year of high school at home with e-learning, missing such special moments as prom and having to wait until July 29 for their graduation ceremony, parents wanted to do something special to celebrate the achievement.

“It’s emotional and exciting,” said Angie Jackson, the mother of senior Alina Jackson. “I’m glad we get to do something for them. It’s nice people took time to come out and celebrate everyone’s kids.”

