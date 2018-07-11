 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sandra Marines, Olivia Horne, Jill Gass, and Cheers for Charity Co-Founders Janel Shinn and Amanda Tullidge

Cheers for Charity hosts evening of groovy good vibrations

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Sandra Marines, Olivia Horne, Jill Gass, and Cheers for Charity Co-Founders Janel Shinn and Amanda Tullidge

Buy this Photo
The evening was hosted at The Good Liquid Brewing Company in Bradenton.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

The evening was hosted at The Good Liquid Brewing Company in Bradenton.

Buy this Photo
Dani Zeris holds Miami, a puppy available for adoption through the Humane Society of Manatee County.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Dani Zeris holds Miami, a puppy available for adoption through the Humane Society of Manatee County.

Buy this Photo
Sarah Crittenden and Erin VanderVeen

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Sarah Crittenden and Erin VanderVeen

Buy this Photo
Cheers for Charity is a group of young professionals in Manasota who raise money for local charities.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Cheers for Charity is a group of young professionals in Manasota who raise money for local charities.

Buy this Photo
Silent auction items were available for bids.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Silent auction items were available for bids.

Buy this Photo
Annie Breitinger was one of the guest bartenders for the evening.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Annie Breitinger was one of the guest bartenders for the evening.

Buy this Photo
Agave, a puppy available for adoption, greeted guests as they walked in the door.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Agave, a puppy available for adoption, greeted guests as they walked in the door.

Buy this Photo
Sweet Niche Baking Co. sold cupcakes and cookies.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Sweet Niche Baking Co. sold cupcakes and cookies.

Buy this Photo
Ashley Light and Erica Wuorio

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Ashley Light and Erica Wuorio

Buy this Photo
Fuzzy's Taco Shop catered all you can eat tacos and donated a portion of the profits to Cheers for Charity.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Fuzzy's Taco Shop catered all you can eat tacos and donated a portion of the profits to Cheers for Charity.

Buy this Photo
Mary Lifland and Miguel Nieves

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Mary Lifland and Miguel Nieves

Buy this Photo
Kristen Erlich pours a pint of beer.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Kristen Erlich pours a pint of beer.

Buy this Photo
Alex Gault and Jordan Benson

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Alex Gault and Jordan Benson

Buy this Photo
Margi Dawson, Amy and Scott Farrington, Andrea Knies and Susie Bowie

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Margi Dawson, Amy and Scott Farrington, Andrea Knies and Susie Bowie

Buy this Photo
The theme was retro summer.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

The theme was retro summer.

Buy this Photo
Shelly Bishop, Lisa Scott, Jenn Otterness and Andrea Giffiths

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Shelly Bishop, Lisa Scott, Jenn Otterness and Andrea Giffiths

Buy this Photo
Linda Taylor, Nikki Carlock, Mark Reinfandt, Jill McGarry, Kerri Comstock and Michele Gardner

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Linda Taylor, Nikki Carlock, Mark Reinfandt, Jill McGarry, Kerri Comstock and Michele Gardner

Buy this Photo
Alexis Georgiou, Erika Lisch and Andrew Chapman

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Alexis Georgiou, Erika Lisch and Andrew Chapman

Buy this Photo
Edwin Robinson with Steve and Sharon Zeris

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Edwin Robinson with Steve and Sharon Zeris

Buy this Photo
Share
The Guest Bartender fundraiser was held July 11 at The Good Liquid Brewing Company.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Cheers for Charity, a group of young professional women who raise money for Manasota charities, hosted a guest bartender fundraiser July 11 at The Good Liquid Brewing Company.

Good Vibrations held a night full of craft beer, sweet treats, raffle drawings, silent auction items and tacos catered by Fuzzy's. 

The funds were raised through tips, raffle ticket sales and a portion of beverage sales. Proceeds went to Turning Points, the Humane Society of Manatee County, St. Joseph's Food Pantry, Sarasota Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc./ Kappa Alpha Psi, Project Guide Right and SUGAR. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement