Cheers for Charity hosts evening of groovy good vibrations

Cheers for Charity, a group of young professional women who raise money for Manasota charities, hosted a guest bartender fundraiser July 11 at The Good Liquid Brewing Company.

Good Vibrations held a night full of craft beer, sweet treats, raffle drawings, silent auction items and tacos catered by Fuzzy's.

The funds were raised through tips, raffle ticket sales and a portion of beverage sales. Proceeds went to Turning Points, the Humane Society of Manatee County, St. Joseph's Food Pantry, Sarasota Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc./ Kappa Alpha Psi, Project Guide Right and SUGAR.