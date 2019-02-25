Chase to the cup

Stuart Campbell, who was about to play for Tito's against Whiskey Pond at the Sarasota Polo Club, was busy getting his equipment ready when a group of about 40 people walked up in front of him.

They all were first-time fans who would be experiencing polo for the first time during the Feb. 24 playing of the Observer Cup.

Sarasota's Suerita Rampertaap asked to have a photo taken with Campbell and he happily obliged, putting his arm around her. She beamed.

"It always amazes me how many people come out here for polo," said Campbell, who loves seeing new fans for his favorite sport.

Part of what has been bringing new fans to the Sarasota Polo Club has been the new ownership of James and Misdee Miller.

"They have made a world of difference," Campbell said. "They have returned this to being one of the best tracks in the world."