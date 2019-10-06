 Skip to main content
Emily Walsh and Scott Anderson walked away as Dance Champion and Fundraising Champion, respectively.

Champions return for CANDance's 20th Anniversary

President and CEO Richard Carlisle

Co-Chairwomen Jackie Rogers and Emily Walsh

CANDance's Champions

Emcee Bob Nosal , President and CEO Richard Carlisle, and emcee Bob Trisolini

Each champion's supporters had table-specific decor.

Elisabeth Waters, Scott Anderson, Hillary Steele, B.J. Creighton and Renee Hamad

Marlo and Jay Turner with Robin Faucy-Washington

Renee Hamad, Ron Kendall, Sally Schule, Michael Valentine and Hillary Steele

Roger Capote and Alex Hill

Wayne and Kay Siebold with Vanessa Ruddo

Karin and Bart Leereveld with Alison Elizalde

Veronica Brady and Shelley Sarbey

Mark and Sandy Theobald with Deven Seibert

Rabbi Anne Feibelman, Brian Lipton and Joseph Gianguzzo

Debora Blomster, Richard Karp and Inna Snyder

Phillip King and Ronelle Ashby

Daria Fairchild, Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Elisabeth Waters, Donna Koffman, Heather Dunhill, Audrey Robbins, Amie Austin Olivia and Susan Holik

Allyson and Ian Tanzer with Dex and Kate Honea

Tatyana Stewart, Sara del Monte and Elita Kane

Megan Micale and Mya Widmyre

Ian and Melissa Howard

Roland Moser and Nati Shabat

Billy Elkins with Terri and Michael Klauber

Jake Young and Hallie Peilet

Drayton and Kara Saunders with Dr. Sarah Hoffe and Dan Hoffe

Judy Bronstein, Karen Weber, Graci McGillicuddy and Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Good

Scott Stone with Nicole and Dan Starostecki

Cinde Carroll, Erin Moser, Danielle Beatt and Lorena Luts

Neil Jennings. Judy Bronstein and Jim Reese

Michael Saunders and Ron Burks

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Good and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy

Christian and Tina DaSilva

Allison Kummery and Gigi Ortwein

2010 Dance Champion Tanya Schreibman tore up the dance floor.

2011 Dance Champion Scott Anderson danced as Sarasota's own Elton John.

Scott Anderson danced as Sarasota's own Elton John.

2013 Dance Champion Wendy Feinstein took to the dance floor.

2017 Fundraising and Dance Champion Donna Koffman put on a show.

2017 Fundraising and Dance Champion Donna Koffman put on a show.

2008 Fundraising Champion Drayton Saunders had an elegant dance with his dance partner.

2013 Dance Champion Eve Caballero owned the floor.

2013 Dance Champion Eve Caballero owned the floor.

2018 Fundraising Champion Elisabeth Waters wowed the audience.

2015 Dance Champion Chaz Glunk put on an intricate number.

Scott Anderson was awarded the 2019 Fundraising Champion title.

Chaz Glunk performed an intricate dance.

2007 Dance Champion Emily Walsh ended the dance segment with an energetic number.

2007 Dance Champion Emily Walsh ended the dance segment with an energetic number.

Kate Honea shared the news.

2018 Dance Champion Monica Kelly had a Mary Poppins-inspired dance number.

2018 Dance Champion Monica Kelly had a Mary Poppins-inspired dance number.

2018 Dance Champion Monica Kelly had a Mary Poppins-inspired dance number.

CAN Community Health's two-decade anniversary event had past champions competing to win the ultimate prize.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Champions from CANDances past returned to put on ballroom dance numbers for the CANDance: The 20th Anniversary event Oct. 5 at the Art Ovation Hotel.

The CAN Community Health event — now in its 20th year — had guests mingling in the hotel lobby and voting online for their preferred dance competitor. The crowd then headed into the ballroom for dinner and a paddle raise to support the organization's work towards HIV research and treatment programs. 


After that, it was time for the dance competition. 10 dance and fundraising champions from years past returned to perform intricately choreographed dance numbers for the cheering crowd. Tanya Schreibman led off the night's performances before passing it to Monica Kelly, who danced to a Mary Poppins-inspired beat. Scott Anderson called his shot and declared himself "Sarasota's Elton John" at the end of his dance, while Chaz Glunk put on an intricate number to great applause. Emily Walsh rounded out the event with an energetic dance number that involved some flossing. 

When all the votes were tallied, Emily Walsh and Scott Anderson walked away as 2019's Dance Champion and Fundraising Champion, respectively. CAN Community Health raised more than $270,000.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

