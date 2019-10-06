Champions return for CANDance's 20th Anniversary

Champions from CANDances past returned to put on ballroom dance numbers for the CANDance: The 20th Anniversary event Oct. 5 at the Art Ovation Hotel.

The CAN Community Health event — now in its 20th year — had guests mingling in the hotel lobby and voting online for their preferred dance competitor. The crowd then headed into the ballroom for dinner and a paddle raise to support the organization's work towards HIV research and treatment programs.



After that, it was time for the dance competition. 10 dance and fundraising champions from years past returned to perform intricately choreographed dance numbers for the cheering crowd. Tanya Schreibman led off the night's performances before passing it to Monica Kelly, who danced to a Mary Poppins-inspired beat. Scott Anderson called his shot and declared himself "Sarasota's Elton John" at the end of his dance, while Chaz Glunk put on an intricate number to great applause. Emily Walsh rounded out the event with an energetic dance number that involved some flossing.

When all the votes were tallied, Emily Walsh and Scott Anderson walked away as 2019's Dance Champion and Fundraising Champion, respectively. CAN Community Health raised more than $270,000.