Retiring Town Manager Dave Bullock, retiring Public Works Director Juan Florensa, new Public Works Director Isaac Brownman, Planning, Zoning and Building Director Allen Parsons and incoming Town Manager Tom Harmer

Chamber sends off, welcomes town officials

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 |

Georgina Clamage and Michael Saunders

Incoming Town Manager Tom Harmer addresses the crowd. Harmer’s first day with the town is Dec. 11.

Tim Thurman, Mark Meador and Cyndi Seamon

Sherri Smith and Sandy Keith

Outgoing Public Works Director Juan Florensa laughs as he addresses the crowd.

Carol Erker and Christopher Caswell

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren bids farewell to Juan Florensa and Dave Bullock.

Outgoing Town Manager Dave Bullock explained the issues he thinks the town will face in the future.

Commissioner Ed Zunz and Pat Zunz

Retiring Town Manager Dave Bullock and Director of Public Works Juan Florensa bid farewell to chamber members.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce bid adieu to Juan Florensa and Dave Bullock on Nov. 22.

Chamber members gathered at Cedars Cafe to thank the two for their work over their tenure on Longboat Key.

“We know you’re leaving the town in really great shape,” Loefgren said.

Both Bullock and Florensa addressed the crowd and explained some of their accomplishments on the island and shared what the town should look forward to. New Public Works Director Isaac Brownman, Planning, Zoning and Building Director Allen Parsons and incoming Town Manager Tom Harmer also addressed the crowd.

Bullock said island amenities will be important in the future, which is where the Longboat Key Center for the Arts, Culture and Education could play a role. He also joked with the crowd that one day the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort will be redeveloped.

“Sometime before the end of time it will happen” he said.

Florensa joked with the crowd that the thing he’ll miss the most is traffic.

He assured the crowd he wasn’t serious, and will in fact miss fellow staff members most, before assuring them that the incoming officials are fully equipped to “hit the ground running.”

“Your future is in good hands,” he said.

