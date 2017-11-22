Chamber sends off, welcomes town officials

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce bid adieu to Juan Florensa and Dave Bullock on Nov. 22.

Chamber members gathered at Cedars Cafe to thank the two for their work over their tenure on Longboat Key.

“We know you’re leaving the town in really great shape,” Loefgren said.

Both Bullock and Florensa addressed the crowd and explained some of their accomplishments on the island and shared what the town should look forward to. New Public Works Director Isaac Brownman, Planning, Zoning and Building Director Allen Parsons and incoming Town Manager Tom Harmer also addressed the crowd.

Bullock said island amenities will be important in the future, which is where the Longboat Key Center for the Arts, Culture and Education could play a role. He also joked with the crowd that one day the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort will be redeveloped.

“Sometime before the end of time it will happen” he said.

Florensa joked with the crowd that the thing he’ll miss the most is traffic.

He assured the crowd he wasn’t serious, and will in fact miss fellow staff members most, before assuring them that the incoming officials are fully equipped to “hit the ground running.”

“Your future is in good hands,” he said.