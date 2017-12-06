Chamber networks with neighbors

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce took a trip to Margaritaville Dec. 5.

In the name of fun, and networking of course, chamber members ventured to Harbour Isle Beach Club, a Minto Community in Bradenton. There, Longboat members mingled with members in the Anna Maria Island and Manatee County chambers of commerce.

Attendees enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and dessert while watching the sun set on the Anna Maria Sound.