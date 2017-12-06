 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Julia Mercado and Dick and Karen O’Dowd

Chamber networks with neighbors

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Julia Mercado and Dick and Karen O’Dowd

Buy this Photo
John Horne, Ramona Glanz, Aurora Kane and Andrew Vac

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

John Horne, Ramona Glanz, Aurora Kane and Andrew Vac

Buy this Photo
Georgann Nugent and Shelley DeJiacomo

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Georgann Nugent and Shelley DeJiacomo

Buy this Photo
Evan and Martha Jones and Cindy Jones-Burke

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Evan and Martha Jones and Cindy Jones-Burke

Buy this Photo
Jimmy, Martin and Jacob Campos

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Jimmy, Martin and Jacob Campos

Buy this Photo
Judy Rup, Joe and Petra Praetor

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Judy Rup, Joe and Petra Praetor

Buy this Photo
Velma Knowles and Shaun Reeves

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Velma Knowles and Shaun Reeves

Buy this Photo
Rather and Nate Welch and Therese Spivey

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Rather and Nate Welch and Therese Spivey

Buy this Photo
Jean G. and Matt Farmer, Derek Grajador and David Wheeler

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Jean G. and Matt Farmer, Derek Grajador and David Wheeler

Buy this Photo
Pat Powers and Allan Schweinberg of Minto Homes and Communities

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Pat Powers and Allan Schweinberg of Minto Homes and Communities

Buy this Photo
Julie Ehlert and Matt Kopfhamer

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Julie Ehlert and Matt Kopfhamer

Buy this Photo
Allan Zuckerman, Ron Fuller and Peg Pluto

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 |

Allan Zuckerman, Ron Fuller and Peg Pluto

Buy this Photo
Share
Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce members mingled with their peers from the Anna Maria Island and Manatee chambers of commerce Dec. 5.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce took a trip to Margaritaville Dec. 5.

In the name of fun, and networking of course, chamber members ventured to Harbour Isle Beach Club, a Minto Community in Bradenton. There, Longboat members mingled with members in the Anna Maria Island and Manatee County chambers of commerce.

Attendees enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and dessert while watching the sun set on the Anna Maria Sound.

 

Related Stories