 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Thomas Greanery, Sandy Keith, Kyanne Merrill and Amy Cianci of event sponsor Lighthouse Property Management

Chamber meets, greets and eats with residents

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Thomas Greanery, Sandy Keith, Kyanne Merrill and Amy Cianci of event sponsor Lighthouse Property Management

Buy this Photo
Jack Dean and Ramin Mesghali

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Jack Dean and Ramin Mesghali

Buy this Photo
Deanna Mixon and Mark Royce of event sponsor SPT, Specialized Pipe Technologies

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Deanna Mixon and Mark Royce of event sponsor SPT, Specialized Pipe Technologies

Buy this Photo
Pamela Hagan and Patricia Benak

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Pamela Hagan and Patricia Benak

Buy this Photo
Cheryl Gabriel and Mary Ann Bozzi

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Cheryl Gabriel and Mary Ann Bozzi

Buy this Photo
Sheila Lee and David Farrar of event sponsor Centennial Bank

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Sheila Lee and David Farrar of event sponsor Centennial Bank

Buy this Photo
Frani Pisano and Jenny Lusk

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Frani Pisano and Jenny Lusk

Buy this Photo
Jerry Dunn, Leslie Mura and Karen Sues of event sponsor Westminster Point Pleasant

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Jerry Dunn, Leslie Mura and Karen Sues of event sponsor Westminster Point Pleasant

Buy this Photo
Xela Durangvaarang and Caryn Hodge of The Beach House Restaurant

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Xela Durangvaarang and Caryn Hodge of The Beach House Restaurant

Buy this Photo
Lindsey Epting and Stephanie Bronson of Al Purmot Insurance

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 |

Lindsey Epting and Stephanie Bronson of Al Purmot Insurance

Buy this Photo
Share
The 13th annual event, which took place on Feb. 8, brought the chamber to the community.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Community and commerce merged in the Harbourside Ballroom Feb. 8.

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosted its 13th annual Meet, Greet and Eat event Thursday evening. More than 40 chamber businesses set up booths in the ballroom and presented their services to Longboat Key condominium and homeowner association board members and residents.

Light bites were available from various restaurants, including The Beach House Restaurant and Harry’s Continental Kitchens.

Related Stories

Advertisement