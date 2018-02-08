Chamber meets, greets and eats with residents

Community and commerce merged in the Harbourside Ballroom Feb. 8.

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosted its 13th annual Meet, Greet and Eat event Thursday evening. More than 40 chamber businesses set up booths in the ballroom and presented their services to Longboat Key condominium and homeowner association board members and residents.

Light bites were available from various restaurants, including The Beach House Restaurant and Harry’s Continental Kitchens.