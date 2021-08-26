 Skip to main content
The 1592 restaurant served up tuna tarar.

Chamber figures network at summer showcase

The 1592 restaurant served up tuna tarar.

Kathy, Chuck and Theresa Goellar pose for a photo.

Kathy, Chuck and Theresa Goellar pose for a photo.

Taylor Pumphrey and Eric Lisabet are all smiles.

Taylor Pumphrey and Eric Lisabet are all smiles.

Joan Leonard and Sue Weber-Hegge wore masks.

Joan Leonard and Sue Weber-Hegge wore masks.

Ken Kaufman of Sarasota Sports Medicine demonstrates what his business does with Mindy Dobzynski.

Ken Kaufman of Sarasota Sports Medicine demonstrates what his business does with Mindy Dobzynski.

Tanya Hunn and Rick Rhodus represent Gorilla Kleen.

Tanya Hunn and Rick Rhodus represent Gorilla Kleen.

Karol Volega shows off the Exclusive Shape equipment.

Karol Volega shows off the Exclusive Shape equipment.

Bernice Fuller and Tara Ritchie stop for a photo.

Bernice Fuller and Tara Ritchie stop for a photo.

The 2021 Sarasota Chamber Summer Showcase was held Aug. 25.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has put on its Sarasota Summer Showcase networking event every year.

That was even the case in early 2020 — chamber vice president Brittany LaMont jokes it was one of the last events her organization held before everything went haywire. 

The group has carried on and hosted its 2021 showcase event at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium on Aug. 25.

Dozens of chambers members met at the auditorium to connect and check out around 45 exhibitors from the Sarasota region. Businesses offered complimentary hors d’oeurves while health-focused companies demonstrated their products with volunteers. The chamber spaced out its booths in an effort to promote safety. 

 

 

