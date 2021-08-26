Chamber figures network at summer showcase

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has put on its Sarasota Summer Showcase networking event every year.

That was even the case in early 2020 — chamber vice president Brittany LaMont jokes it was one of the last events her organization held before everything went haywire.

The group has carried on and hosted its 2021 showcase event at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium on Aug. 25.

Dozens of chambers members met at the auditorium to connect and check out around 45 exhibitors from the Sarasota region. Businesses offered complimentary hors d’oeurves while health-focused companies demonstrated their products with volunteers. The chamber spaced out its booths in an effort to promote safety.