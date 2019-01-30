 Skip to main content
Lucia and Steve Almquist

Chairman Circle celebrates a shining knight

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 |

Lucia and Steve Almquist

Judy Shank and Karen Urette

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 |

Judy Shank and Karen Urette

Mark Pritchett and Audrey Robbins

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 |

Mark Pritchett and Audrey Robbins

Irene Bagby and Susan Brennan

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 |

Irene Bagby and Susan Brennan

Liz Craig with Brian and Tracy Morra

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 |

Liz Craig with Brian and Tracy Morra

Vittorio Carioni with Eugenio and Manuela Martera

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 |

Vittorio Carioni with Eugenio and Manuela Martera

John and Mayra Schmidt

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 |

John and Mayra Schmidt

Executive Director Steven High tells guests about the Joseph's Coat Skyspace.

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 |

Executive Director Steven High tells guests about the Joseph’s Coat Skyspace.

Sarah Cartwright was the curator for the "Knights" exhibition.

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 |

Sarah Cartwright was the curator for the "Knights" exhibition.

The exhibit features full suits of armor mounted on horses.

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 |

The exhibit features full suits of armor mounted on horses.

There are over 100 pieces in the exhibition.

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 |

There are over 100 pieces in the exhibition.

"Knights" will be open to the public Feb. 3 through April 21.

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 |

"Knights" will be open to the public Feb. 3 through April 21.

The Chairman Circle Preview was held Jan. 30 at The Ringling Museum.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It was a night for the knights Jan. 30 at The Ringling Museum. 

The Chairman Circle celebrated the new exhibition, "Knight" and got a sneak peek at seeing the completed rooms. The exhibition features European arms and armor for Museo Stibbert's collection in Florence, Italy. There are more than 100 objects in the exhibit, including full suits of armor, helmets and swords. 

In addition to seeing "Knights," Circleman Circle Members enjoyed a dinner and social hour in the Joseph’s Coat Skyspace. 

