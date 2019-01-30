Chairman Circle celebrates a shining knight

It was a night for the knights Jan. 30 at The Ringling Museum.

The Chairman Circle celebrated the new exhibition, "Knight" and got a sneak peek at seeing the completed rooms. The exhibition features European arms and armor for Museo Stibbert's collection in Florence, Italy. There are more than 100 objects in the exhibit, including full suits of armor, helmets and swords.

In addition to seeing "Knights," Circleman Circle Members enjoyed a dinner and social hour in the Joseph’s Coat Skyspace.