Chabad of Lakewood Ranch celebrates first night of Hanukkah

Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch volunteer Yoav Cohen stood in front of a fryer with a basket of freshly made, perfectly round falafels ready for cooking.

“That’s where the magic happens,” Cohen said, smiling, as he dipped the new batch of falafels into hot oil Dec. 12. “Falafels are the Israeli hot dog. In Israel, there are always falafel stands. They even made a song about them.”

And they might just be his favorite thing to eat.

“I can’t stopped eating them,” he said, laughing.

Cohen joined hundreds of Chabad members and visitors at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch for Chabad’s annual Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting ceremony. Guests enjoyed Israeli food — falafels and latkes and other items — as well as Hanukkah themed crafts, a visit from Judah the Maccabee, songs and a menorah lighting ceremony that benefited Israeli charities.