 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lakewood Ranch's Alan Lopez Markov, 5, makes a menorah out of wood and bullet shell casings.

Chabad of Lakewood Ranch celebrates first night of Hanukkah

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch's Alan Lopez Markov, 5, makes a menorah out of wood and bullet shell casings.

Buy this Photo
Larry and Jan Levin, of River Club eat latkes. "It's fun being here," Jan Levin says.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Larry and Jan Levin, of River Club eat latkes. "It's fun being here," Jan Levin says.

Buy this Photo
Volunteer Yardena Cohen serves up falafels to the crowd.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Volunteer Yardena Cohen serves up falafels to the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Yoav Cohen prepares falafels, made of ground chickpeas and spices.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Yoav Cohen prepares falafels, made of ground chickpeas and spices.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Zachary Korman, 14, and Daniel Braunstein, a student at Braden River High, dress as a dreidel and Judah the Maccabee and are ready to pose for pictures with attendees.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Parrish's Zachary Korman, 14, and Daniel Braunstein, a student at Braden River High, dress as a dreidel and Judah the Maccabee and are ready to pose for pictures with attendees.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch residents Bernice Borow, Claudia Dombrow, Shelly Scher, Harriet Reiter and Judy Lazaroff are all smiles as they chat.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch residents Bernice Borow, Claudia Dombrow, Shelly Scher, Harriet Reiter and Judy Lazaroff are all smiles as they chat.

Buy this Photo
Six-year-old Connor Van Calligan, of Lakewood Ranch, decorates a doughnut with chocolate frosting and sprinkles.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Six-year-old Connor Van Calligan, of Lakewood Ranch, decorates a doughnut with chocolate frosting and sprinkles.

Buy this Photo
Esplanade's Shoshana and Aaron Marcus make sure to say "hi" to Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch's Rabbi Mendy Bukiet.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Esplanade's Shoshana and Aaron Marcus make sure to say "hi" to Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch's Rabbi Mendy Bukiet.

Buy this Photo
Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch Rabbi Mendy Bukiet welcomes guests before launching into song.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch Rabbi Mendy Bukiet welcomes guests before launching into song.

Buy this Photo
Rachel Taylor, 5, gets a birds-eye view from the shoulders of her father, Jacob.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Rachel Taylor, 5, gets a birds-eye view from the shoulders of her father, Jacob.

Buy this Photo
Ruthy and Ron Hyatt, of University Park, have attended Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch since its beginning more than a decade ago.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Ruthy and Ron Hyatt, of University Park, have attended Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch since its beginning more than a decade ago.

Buy this Photo
Shosh Nadel and Gaya Nadel, of Sarasota, and Eti Farber, of Siesta Key, enjoy the festivities.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Shosh Nadel and Gaya Nadel, of Sarasota, and Eti Farber, of Siesta Key, enjoy the festivities.

Buy this Photo
Orit Cohen sings and dances to a song about peace.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Orit Cohen sings and dances to a song about peace.

Buy this Photo
Willis Elementary School's Rachel Gocinski, 8, makes a donation to The Lone Soldier's Home Away from Home charity in Israel.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 |

Willis Elementary School's Rachel Gocinski, 8, makes a donation to The Lone Soldier's Home Away from Home charity in Israel.

Buy this Photo
Share
Hundreds gather at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch for annual celebration.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch volunteer Yoav Cohen stood in front of a fryer with a basket of freshly made, perfectly round falafels ready for cooking.

“That’s where the magic happens,” Cohen said, smiling, as he dipped the new batch of falafels into hot oil Dec. 12. “Falafels are the Israeli hot dog. In Israel, there are always falafel stands. They even made a song about them.”

And they might just be his favorite thing to eat. 

“I can’t stopped eating them,” he said, laughing.

Cohen joined hundreds of Chabad members and visitors at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch for Chabad’s annual Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting ceremony. Guests enjoyed Israeli food — falafels and latkes and other items — as well as Hanukkah themed crafts, a visit from Judah the Maccabee, songs and a menorah lighting ceremony that benefited Israeli charities.

Related Stories