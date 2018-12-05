CenterRing Society honors first Ring Mistress

The Circus Arts Conservatory's top donors and supporters gathered together for a celebratory dinner Dec. 4 at Michael's On East.

The CenterRing Society named Mary Ann Robinson as the 2018 Ring Mistress. Robinson, along with her late husband, were supporters of CAC since it's founding 22 years ago. Robinson is the first CenterRing Society Ring Mistress.

In addition to celebrating Robinson's award, guests were able to ask questions town hall style to Jennifer Mitchell, Founder and CEO Pedro Reis and Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs. The town hall Q&A was followed by dinner.