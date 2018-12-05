 Skip to main content
Jennifer Mitchell answers audience questions.

CenterRing Society honors first Ring Mistress

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

The evening kicked off with a town hall Q&A.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

An ice sculpture decorated the ballroom.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

The ballroom was decorated in the circus colors.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

The CenterRing Society is comprised of the CAC's top supporters.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

The dinner celebrated long-time dedicated supporter Mary Ann Robinson.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Jennifer and Randy Simms

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Gila Meriwether and Rob Williamson

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs, Jennifer Mitchell, Honoree Mary Ann Robinson and Founder and CEO Pedro Reis

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

The Sailor Circus performers entertained during dinner.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Mary Ann Robinson receives her award from Dolly Jacobs.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Founder and CEO Pedro Reis, Honoree Mary Ann Robinson, Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs and Jennifer Mitchell

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

Jaclyn Brunckhorst and Donna Koffman

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 |

The Circus Arts Conservatory held the celebratory dinner Dec. 4 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Circus Arts Conservatory's top donors and supporters gathered together for a celebratory dinner Dec. 4 at Michael's On East. 

The CenterRing Society named Mary Ann Robinson as the 2018 Ring Mistress. Robinson, along with her late husband, were supporters of CAC since it's founding 22 years ago. Robinson is the first CenterRing Society Ring Mistress. 

In addition to celebrating Robinson's award, guests were able to ask questions town hall style to Jennifer Mitchell, Founder and CEO Pedro Reis and Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs. The town hall Q&A was followed by dinner. 

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

