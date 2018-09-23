Centenarians honored at Pines of Sarasota

Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation & Senior Care Community celebrated the birthdays of ten residents who reached 100 years or older during its annual Centenarian Celebration on Sept. 21. The centenarians, who are all women, range in age from 100 to 106.

This is the eighth year in a row in which the Pines’ honored at least ten of its residents reaching 100. Surrounded by family, friends and volunteers, the women enjoyed a performance from Pines' daycare students who gave them handmade birthday cards. Sarasota photographer Barbara Banks also presented portraits of the women.

“With all of the wisdom they have gained in their years, these women are the smartest people in the world,” said Janet Ginn, president of the Pines of Sarasota Foundation. “Our community is so lucky to learn from them and our other residents each day.”