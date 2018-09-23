 Skip to main content
This year, ten Pines residents turned 100 years or older.

Centenarians honored at Pines of Sarasota

Friday, Sep. 21, 2018

Thelma McKahan with her sons, Gene and Bob.

Lisa Giumno, Henrietta Daytz and Elaine Tedesco

Students from the Pines of Sarasota's Child Care & Learning Center perform songs for the Pines centenarians.

Students from the Pines of Sarasota's Child Care & Learning Center sing "Happy Birthday" for the Pines centenarians.

Jalna Dielman with photographer Barbara Banks

Helen Callahan receives a birthday card from the students of the Pines of Sarasota's Child Care & Learning Center.

Andrea Stephens, Ivy Ruark, Janet Ginn and Amanda Harrison

Brenda Zanzinger and Dorothy Krueger

Jackie Earney and Thelma Rollins

Katherine Caldwell with her daughter, Gail Hagenah.

Gertrude Tocco and her daughter Becky Ridenhour-Schuster.

Pines of Sarasota said cheers to a 100 years to its centenarians.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation & Senior Care Community celebrated the birthdays of ten residents who reached 100 years or older during its annual Centenarian Celebration on Sept. 21. The centenarians, who are all women, range in age from 100 to 106. 

This is the eighth year in a row in which the Pines’ honored at least ten of its residents reaching 100. Surrounded by family, friends and volunteers, the women enjoyed a performance from Pines' daycare students who gave them handmade birthday cards. Sarasota photographer Barbara Banks also presented portraits of the women. 

“With all of the wisdom they have gained in their years, these women are the smartest people in the world,” said Janet Ginn, president of the Pines of Sarasota Foundation. “Our community is so lucky to learn from them and our other residents each day.”

