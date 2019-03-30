 Skip to main content
As the fashion show concluded, all the women took the stage for the last time in the third and final ensembles.

Celebrating the 'Cascades Lifestyle' with fashion in Sarasota

The place settings at the fashion show feature touches of gold and pink.

Friends Ruth Friedman and Carole Friedman (no relation) enjoy each other's company prior to the meal.

Sue Gates and Paula Terrenzi share some laughs as they wait for the show to get started.

Sandi Thomason, Olga Kelley, Cris Wertz, Joan Scott, Helen LiMarzi, Maureen Legenski, Veronica Perry and Maria Salerno made the fashion show possible either through modeling or organizing.

Guests enjoy a meal prepared by Michael's on East.

Jan Santoro helped put some of the many gift baskets together.

Guests packed the ballroom at Michael's on East.

Nancy Cooper is a guest of her mother-in-law and Cascade resident Veronica Cooper. She won one of the door prizes.

Ann King was particularly proud of her hat, but she also is pleased with the artwork she won as a door prize.

For those who had room, dessert was just as delicious as the main course.

Centerpieces at each table featured photos of Cascade residents.

Ellie Prezioso, a Cascade Resident, and Theresa Meyers, a guest of resident Cheryl Kail, each won the 50/50 raffle and took home $150 each.

Cris Wertz demonstrated an "athleisure" look on the runway.

Maureen Legenski strutted down the runway in a "fluorescent" ensemble.

Maria Salerno walked with confidence as she showed off a bathing suit.

Helen LiMarzi showed off an outfit that would be excellent for a luncheon.

Joan Scott was a fan favorite in each trip down the runway, showing shoulder and throwing out winks.

Veroniza Perry's ensemble tied together seamlessly.

Maria Salerno demonstrated this look with clothes provided by SteinMart.

The fashion show took many people to pull off.

Model chair Olga Kelley, Women's Club of Cascades co-president Graze Beezie, fashion show chair Marilyn Swanson, and co-president Betty Vogel worked hard to make the show possible.

The Women's Club of Cascades held its annual fashion show with plenty of prizes and donations to charity.
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

From the number of smiles in the room, it was clear the Women's Club of Cascades' 12th Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon was a success.

The luncheon, held March 30 at Michael's on East, featured fashions provided by SteinMart. The looks included tennis wear, swim wear, evening attire and business casual. 

The theme of the event was "Celebrating Women in the Cascades Lifestyle," and more than 36 themed baskets were raffled in addition to a 50/50 raffle. 

Proceeds from the event will benefit Meals on Wheels of Manatee County Plus, FELT (Feeding Empty Little Tummies), SPARCC (Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center) and Veterans' Outreach. 

Marilyn Swanson was chair of the fashion and collaborated with other members of the community of people 55 years and older. 

"It's wonderful," said chairwoman Marilyn Swanson. "I'm going to cry because I worked so hard at this." 

