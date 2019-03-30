Celebrating the 'Cascades Lifestyle' with fashion in Sarasota

From the number of smiles in the room, it was clear the Women's Club of Cascades' 12th Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon was a success.

The luncheon, held March 30 at Michael's on East, featured fashions provided by SteinMart. The looks included tennis wear, swim wear, evening attire and business casual.

The theme of the event was "Celebrating Women in the Cascades Lifestyle," and more than 36 themed baskets were raffled in addition to a 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Meals on Wheels of Manatee County Plus, FELT (Feeding Empty Little Tummies), SPARCC (Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center) and Veterans' Outreach.

Marilyn Swanson was chair of the fashion and collaborated with other members of the community of people 55 years and older.

"It's wonderful," said chairwoman Marilyn Swanson. "I'm going to cry because I worked so hard at this."