Cedars tennis community honors longtime leader

At Cedars Tennis Resort, the second annual wooden racquet tournament had a special addition.

On March 7, the tennis community honored their longtime leader, George Grisdale, who died in 2019. Dozens turned out to play tennis with wooden racquets and in their all-white outfits, watch a pros exhibition and celebrate the life of Grisdale.

“It was a surprise,” said Jane Goodwin, Grisdale’s wife. “I was going to organize something but they already got something organized.”

Grisdale was part of the Cedars community for more than 25 years, captaining several teams and serving as chair of the tennis committee.

“He was motivation for all of us,” Andy McGrellis said. “He proved you’re never too old to learn. He took (tennis) lessons into his later years.”

Grisdale was beloved by members of the tennis community, many of whom came out to celebrate his life by playing and watching the sport he loved most.

“He was always here watching and supporting us,” Penny Klein said.

Grisdale had played tennis since he was about 15, said Goodwin, using a wooden racquet at the start of his career. He began playing when his basketball coach suggested it as a way to keep in shape during the offseason.

“He never stopped,” Goodwin said. “He played until shortly before he died.”

Grisdale’s family and friends reminisced on their experiences with Grisdale during the entire event.

“It was just so moving and special,” Goodwin said. “I’m incredibly honored by all the people here. He had a lot of friends.”

Attendees gathered in the Cedars clubhouse for dinner, drinks and a tribute to Grisdale. Dozens of family photos were displayed, along with articles about him and his career.

“He’d won many professional and tennis honors, but this one is particularly special,” Goodwin said. “I wish I could tell him.”

Grisdale’s children, Paul, Jacqui and John Grisdale, Sue Nelson and granddaughter Becca Eldridge were able to attend the celebration. Nelson and Goodwin spoke about Grisdale, his love for them and his love for the community and sport, before encouraging everyone to tell their favorite “George stories.”