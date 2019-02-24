Cedars event evokes images of Wimbledon

Tennis players at Cedars Tennis Resort must love the traditions of tennis.

On Feb. 24, competitors in a round-robin event played in all-white clothing with traditional wooden racquets, a throwback to a time when the game required a little more finesse than with today's oversized equipment made from exotic materials. More than 30 players took part in the event, which closed with a barbecue social hour.

The day evoked images of the All England Club, where The Championships, Wimbledon are played every summer, with players wearing predominantly white clothing. By the way, the all-white look goes back to the 1870s at Wimbledon. According to Tennis Fashions: Over 125 Years of Costume Change by Valerie Warren, the color aided in the camouflage of perspiration.