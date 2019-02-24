 Skip to main content
All of the participants in the tournament wore white.

Cedars event evokes images of Wimbledon

All of the participants in the tournament wore white.

The attendees played three rounds of a tournament.

The attendees played three rounds of a tournament.

Ray Ellis warms up before the tournament.

Ray Ellis warms up before the tournament.

Penny Klein played a mixed doubles match with her partner, Alex Davidson.

Penny Klein played a mixed doubles match with her partner, Alex Davidson.

Diane McGrellis had to play with a wooden racquet, which is a little different from a modern racquet.

Diane McGrellis had to play with a wooden racquet, which is a little different from a modern racquet.

Monica Darold wore a long skirt.

Monica Darold wore a long skirt.

The players had to use tennis racquets, like this wooden one, in the Wood Raquets and Whites tournament.

The players had to use tennis racquets, like this wooden one, in the Wood Raquets and Whites tournament.

Cedars Tennis Resort hosted a tennis tournament where the attire was white and the racquets were wooden.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Tennis players at Cedars Tennis Resort must love the traditions of tennis.

On Feb. 24, competitors in a round-robin event played in all-white clothing with traditional wooden racquets, a throwback to a time when the game required a little more finesse than with today's oversized equipment made from exotic materials. More than 30 players took part in the event, which closed with a barbecue social hour.

The day evoked images of the All England Club, where The Championships, Wimbledon are played every summer, with players wearing predominantly white clothing.  By the way, the all-white look goes back to the 1870s at Wimbledon. According to Tennis Fashions: Over 125 Years of Costume Change by Valerie Warren, the color aided in the camouflage of perspiration.  

 

